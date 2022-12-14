Sask Parks Set to Launch Branded Clothing in 2023

CANADA, December 14 - Released on December 14, 2022

Saskatchewan Provincial Parks will offer custom-designed Sask Parks hoodies and t-shirts in time for the 2023 camping season in all provincial parks.

"Visitors have been asking about Sask Parks apparel for years, and so we are thrilled to be able to offer this in our parks," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "We know it's going to be exciting to see people wear their Saskatchewan pride on their sleeve."

Sask Parks, working with the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement, publicly advertised a merchandise collaboration opportunity via a Request for Proposal in 2021. Saskamper Apparel was the successful proponent and a pilot program offering Saskamper hoodies with the Sask Parks logo tag was delivered in 2022.

Sask Parks sold approximately 1,000 sweatshirts between May 2022 and September 2022 at Buffalo Pound, Candle Lake, Makwa Lake, Meadow Lake, Moose Mountain, Pike Lake, Rowan's Ravine and The Battlefords Provincial Parks.

"As a local clothing company that specializes in outdoor clothing, it's been an absolute dream come true to work with Sask Parks," Saskamper Apparel owner Josh Turner said. "I'm looking forward to expanding our partnership this year to offer new clothing designs and products throughout all provincial parks for campers to enjoy."

To learn more about Sask Parks, visit: http://www.saskparks.com.

