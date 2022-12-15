Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,220 in the last 365 days.

A HOLIDAY CELEBRATION IN PARKVILLE Sip & Paper and D’Jour Lounge presents Santa’s Naughty Helpers

PARKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This holiday season Sip & Paper collaborates with D’Jour Lounge to host a mid week holiday celebration. Admission comes with trap karaoke, a paint kit to create Mr. or Mrs. Claus, and one complimentary sparkling themed drink. The holiday party will take place Tuesday December 20th from 7:00 - 10:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now for $30 until Sunday, December 18th.

Two Baltimore natives, India Wilson & Sherae Davis started Sip & Paper with the mission to help others connect and heal through art and they have done just that. Since its inception in March 2015 Sip & Paper has hosted over 100 events for adults and children throughout the area. They have customized art for dozens of organizations including the Women's Leadership forum, Jack & Jill, Alpha Kappa Alpha, inc., Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts, Coppin Academy, St. Francis of Assisi School, Mergenthaler High School, and St. Joseph’s Child Development Center. Sip & Paper offers paper & paint parties & experiences that are fitting for birthdays, showers, children’s parties, date nights, girls’ night out, gender reveals, and team building & corporate events.

Artwork by the Sip & Paper team was recently featured in the “Behind the diagnosis through my eyes” exhibit (WMAR-2 ABC article). D’Jour lounge formerly known as Linway Lounge and Tavern is located at 7714 Harford Rd, Parkville, MD 21234. D’jour has been described as channeling resort vibes of Miami, and Cabo, serves drink and food specials throughout the week catering bar essentials, seafood, as well as vegan options (WBALTV 11 article).

Interested in purchasing a paint kit or booking a party? Go to www.Sipandpaper.com. To learn more about upcoming events or to plan a group event join the mailing list. Follow and Like Sip & Paper (@sipandpaper) on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook for updates. For press and other information about Sip & Paper contact public relations specialist Teresa Kona konapr@gmail.com.

India Wilson / Sherae Davis
Sip & Paper
+1 443-633-3661
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other

You just read:

A HOLIDAY CELEBRATION IN PARKVILLE Sip & Paper and D’Jour Lounge presents Santa’s Naughty Helpers

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.