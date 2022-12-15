A HOLIDAY CELEBRATION IN PARKVILLE Sip & Paper and D’Jour Lounge presents Santa’s Naughty Helpers

PARKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This holiday season Sip & Paper collaborates with D’Jour Lounge to host a mid week holiday celebration. Admission comes with trap karaoke, a paint kit to create Mr. or Mrs. Claus, and one complimentary sparkling themed drink. The holiday party will take place Tuesday December 20th from 7:00 - 10:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now for $30 until Sunday, December 18th.

Two Baltimore natives, India Wilson & Sherae Davis started Sip & Paper with the mission to help others connect and heal through art and they have done just that. Since its inception in March 2015 Sip & Paper has hosted over 100 events for adults and children throughout the area. They have customized art for dozens of organizations including the Women's Leadership forum, Jack & Jill, Alpha Kappa Alpha, inc., Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts, Coppin Academy, St. Francis of Assisi School, Mergenthaler High School, and St. Joseph’s Child Development Center. Sip & Paper offers paper & paint parties & experiences that are fitting for birthdays, showers, children’s parties, date nights, girls’ night out, gender reveals, and team building & corporate events.

Artwork by the Sip & Paper team was recently featured in the “Behind the diagnosis through my eyes” exhibit (WMAR-2 ABC article). D’Jour lounge formerly known as Linway Lounge and Tavern is located at 7714 Harford Rd, Parkville, MD 21234. D’jour has been described as channeling resort vibes of Miami, and Cabo, serves drink and food specials throughout the week catering bar essentials, seafood, as well as vegan options (WBALTV 11 article).

Interested in purchasing a paint kit or booking a party? Go to www.Sipandpaper.com. To learn more about upcoming events or to plan a group event join the mailing list. Follow and Like Sip & Paper (@sipandpaper) on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook for updates. For press and other information about Sip & Paper contact public relations specialist Teresa Kona konapr@gmail.com.