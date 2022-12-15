Signaling Devices Market Size to Hit $2122.3 Million by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 4.0% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Signaling Devices Market Drivers Expansion of Automotive Production Plants and Investments in Electric Vehicle Productions

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Signaling Devices Market is estimated to reach $2122.3 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2022-2027. It is majorly driven by adoption of signaling devices in industrial applications and growing focus on improving safety measures in industries driving the market growth of smart windows. A signaling device is a device which raises an alarm which can be a sound or visual alarm depending on the signaling device based on the trigger from the control panel. These devices such as strobe beacons, intruder alarms, intercoms and video surveillance systems are normally connected through the control panel. These devices are configured and positioned in the right places so that people can be aware of the intrusion easily and take corrective measures. The average cost for Global signaling devices depends on weather it is visual signaling devices or audible signaling devices. However, the overall price of visual signaling devices ranges between $35-$40 per piece approximately and the audible signaling devices has a much higher typical range from $2-$80. Signaling devices are widely adopted in industrial process due to strict safety rules and regulations regarding industrial work safety enforced by governments across the world is the driving factor. Also technological developments, smart city concept and urbanization are other factors boosting the market growth. Industrial organizations are moving towards adoption of IoT platform. Most of the industrial organizations are adopting IoT which is further leading to the deployment of industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing and this will further enhance the growth of hazardous area and safe zone signaling device market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/239/global-signaling-system-devices-market-forecast-report.html

Key takeaways:

1. Global Signaling Devices Market is witnessing a significant growth owing to the government focus on improving industrial safety by rules ®ulations. Increasing demand for safety equipment, is set to drive the market.

2. Increasing demand for creating safe working environment for the industrial workers, prevalence of favorable government regulations for industrial safety are driving the growth of the market.

3. Furthermore, advancements in technology and adoption of automation technologies in various industrial sectors is set to provide opportunities for the signaling devices market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=239

Segmental Analysis:

1. Visual Signaling Devices accounted for major share with revenue of $777.2 Million in 2021. This segment is driven by demand for beacons. Beacons are visual signaling devices that are used to signal over a large area. It is also used to indicate warning or draw attention from long distances.

2. Automobile industry is projected to grow to $209 Million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.1%. Automotive assembly and auto parts manufacturing involves the use of highly automated machines including machine tools, robots, workstation cranes, AVGs, testing chambers and so on in the production line.

3. In September 2021, Ford motor company along with its partner SK innovation, announced its plans to invest $11.4 billion for a new EV and battery production plant in the U.S. In September 2021, Indian government outlaid US$7.81 billion for automobiles and auto components sector in production linked incentive scheme under the department of heavy industries.

4. Asia-Pacific account for the highest percentage of market share in the signaling devices market during the forecast period at 38% in 2021. Continuous enhancement of signaling devices solution in this region and increasing safety concerns driving the market growth in this region

5. The contract is valued at US$150 billion which includes an innovation cooperation agreement software maintenance contract and contract for further maintenance. Which increases the market growth of signalling devices in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Signaling Devices industry are -

1. ABB

2. Patlite

3. Rockwell

4. Eaton

5. Siemens

Click on the following link to buy the Signaling Devices Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=239

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Safe Zone Signaling Device Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18883/safe-zone-signalling-device-market

B. Hazardous Area Equipment Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Hazardous-Area-Equipment-Market-Research-505344

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062