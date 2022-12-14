Join the City of Boston’s Department of Innovation and Technology!
As the Senior UX Designer / Researcher, you will create service experiences that are designed around the people that use them. This is a multidisciplinary design role where you’ll use the full range of your experience, exercising your skills in service design, research, digital strategy and product design. You’ll collaborate with teammates and stakeholders to build services that are simple and easy-to-use for staff, residents and businesses.
You’ll be a champion for user needs, improve business processes and streamline systems. You’ll work with a cross-functional team to analyze services, conduct user research, map user experiences across channels (for both staff and the public), communicate ideas, and lead change management. You will work directly with City departments, and must have strong communication and relationship management skills.
The Senior UX Designer / Researcher comes with solid experience managing multi-stakeholder projects, developing and executing human-centered research plans, conducting fieldwork, capturing and synthesizing information from various stakeholders, and analyzing and developing key insights that can lead to actionable solutions and measurable outcomes.
