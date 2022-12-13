Submit Release
2022 SPARK Boston Holiday Giving Guide

Bundle-Up New England

NBC Boston and Telemundo is collecting new and like-new children's coats with Cradles to Crayons through their Amazon Wishlist and at participating Xfinity locations

Donations can be made at:

  • The Cradles to Crayons Giving Factory, 281 Newtonville Ave., Newton, MA (Mon-Thurs 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)
  • Xfinity, 1314 Commonwealth Ave., Allston, MA (Mon-Sat 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
  • Xfinity, 350 Washington Street, Boston, MA (Mon-Sat, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
Delta Sigma Theta Sock Drive

The Boston Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is collecting new socks at three Black-owned businesses for Rosie's Place and Women's Lunch Place.

Donations can be made at:

  • Adorn Me Africa, 1 Bow Market Way, Somerville (Wed-Fri 12 - 6 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
  • Frugal Bookstore, 57 Warren Street, Roxbury (Mon-Fri 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
  • Shea Butter Smoothies, 777 Morrissey Blvd., Dorchester (Mon-Sat 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
Winter Walk X Trillium Brewing 

You can drop off new socks, underwear, and toiletries and get raffle tickets for a big prize at any Trillium Brewing tap room through the end of the year. Learn More about the Winter Walk Clothing Drive.

Donate at:

  • Trillium's Fenway location at 401 Park Drive
  • Trillium's Fort Point location at 50 Thomson Place

