2022 SPARK Boston Holiday Giving Guide
Bundle-Up New England
NBC Boston and Telemundo is collecting new and like-new children's coats with Cradles to Crayons through their Amazon Wishlist and at participating Xfinity locations.
Donations can be made at:
- The Cradles to Crayons Giving Factory, 281 Newtonville Ave., Newton, MA (Mon-Thurs 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)
- Xfinity, 1314 Commonwealth Ave., Allston, MA (Mon-Sat 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
- Xfinity, 350 Washington Street, Boston, MA (Mon-Sat, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
Delta Sigma Theta Sock Drive
The Boston Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is collecting new socks at three Black-owned businesses for Rosie's Place and Women's Lunch Place.
Donations can be made at:
- Adorn Me Africa, 1 Bow Market Way, Somerville (Wed-Fri 12 - 6 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
- Frugal Bookstore, 57 Warren Street, Roxbury (Mon-Fri 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- Shea Butter Smoothies, 777 Morrissey Blvd., Dorchester (Mon-Sat 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
Winter Walk X Trillium Brewing
You can drop off new socks, underwear, and toiletries and get raffle tickets for a big prize at any Trillium Brewing tap room through the end of the year. Learn More about the Winter Walk Clothing Drive.
Donate at:
- Trillium's Fenway location at 401 Park Drive
- Trillium's Fort Point location at 50 Thomson Place