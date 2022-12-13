Winter Donations for the Unsheltered

The City of Boston invites you to share the warmth this winter with our unsheltered neighbors

From December 2022 to April 2023, the City of Boston is collecting donations for our unsheltered neighbors across the city.

We welcome new or machine-washed donations of the following items:

Blankets

Boots

Coats

Hats, gloves, and scarves

Hand warmers

Socks

Sweatshirts, sweatpants, leggings

Ponchos

Backpacks or duffel bags

We appreciate your help in keeping our unsheltered neighbors warm this winter!