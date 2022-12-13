Submit Release
Winter Donations for the Unsheltered

The City of Boston invites you to share the warmth this winter with our unsheltered neighbors 

From December 2022 to April 2023, the City of Boston is collecting donations for our unsheltered neighbors across the city.

We welcome new or machine-washed donations of the following items:

  • Blankets
  • Boots
  • Coats
  • Hats, gloves, and scarves
  • Hand warmers
  • Socks
  • Sweatshirts, sweatpants, leggings
  • Ponchos
  • Backpacks or duffel bags

We appreciate your help in keeping our unsheltered neighbors warm this winter!

