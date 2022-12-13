Winter Donations for the Unsheltered
The City of Boston invites you to share the warmth this winter with our unsheltered neighbors
From December 2022 to April 2023, the City of Boston is collecting donations for our unsheltered neighbors across the city.
We welcome new or machine-washed donations of the following items:
- Blankets
- Boots
- Coats
- Hats, gloves, and scarves
- Hand warmers
- Socks
- Sweatshirts, sweatpants, leggings
- Ponchos
- Backpacks or duffel bags
We appreciate your help in keeping our unsheltered neighbors warm this winter!