Construction Has Started on Four Corners Plaza

Yesterday, Mayor Michelle Wu joined the Codman Square Neighborhood Development Corporation to announce that construction has started on the Four Corners Plaza Development. Four Corners Plaza will be an energy-efficient, mixed-use, and transit-oriented development on a 29,523-acre parcel. The development, located on Bowdoin Street in Dorchester, will provide 35 units of affordable rental housing.

“As a city, we measure our success by how we can serve all of our people, including our most vulnerable residents. We’re excited for the Four Corners Plaza project and the new transit-oriented affordable housing opportunities it brings for Boston residents,” said Chief of Housing Sheila Dillon. “This project is another example of our commitment to maintaining and growing our energy-efficient, transit-oriented affordable housing stock in Boston. I want to thank Codman Square Neighborhood Development Corporation and all of our partners involved for making this opportunity possible.”

Four Corners Plaza will create 35 affordable rental units and approximately 3,800 square feet of commercial or office space. The new development will provide opportunities for small businesses to expand and create jobs in the community. Of the rental units, 27 will be available to individuals making up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) and eight will be for individuals making up to 30 percent AMI – four of which will be set aside for formerly homeless individuals.

“The beginning of the construction represents the culmination of many years’ worth of

work by Codman Square Neighborhood Development Corporation (CSNDC) and

community partners,” said Marcia Thornhill, Vice President of Operations for CSNDC. “We sincerely appreciate the generous and sustained support of the community and elected officials as we have worked – over many years – to develop a design that fulfills the community’s need for more housing. People have been dealing with this vacant lot for a long time and some live next to it or across the street. We’re thrilled to get this show on the road.”

Four Corner Plaza was designed by Domenech, Hicks & Krockmalnic Architects to be energy and resource-efficient in accordance with the City of Boston’s Design guidelines that promote green and carbon-neutral development. The new development will utilize high-efficiency heating and cooling systems fixtures and Energy Star-rated appliances. The development will also employ environmentally-friendly design features. The project will be developed to the standard to receive LEED Neighborhood Development certification to meet the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star standards.

The creation of this affordable, energy-efficient, transit-oriented development is made possible with funding from the Mayor’s Office of Housing, Neighborhood Housing Trust and federal HOME Investment Partnership Program, the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund, Housing Stabilization Fund, and the Commercial Area Transit Node Housing Program. The project will also utilize Federal and State Low-Income Housing Tax Credits. Additional funding support for Four Corners Plaza includes financing from Eastern Bank.

The construction of this affordable rental housing development for families builds on Mayor Wu’s initiatives to address Boston’s housing affordability, including filing a Home Rule Petition relative to real estate transfer fees and senior property tax relief, signing an Executive Order relative to affirmatively furthering fair housing, convening a Rent Stabilization Advisory Committee to inform future legislative proposals, hiring the City’s first Chief of Planning, announcing the results of the Citywide land audit, and signing an Executive Order to streamline the approval process for affordable housing.

About the Mayor’s Office of Housing (MOH)

The Mayor’s Office of Housing is responsible for housing people experiencing homelessness, creating and preserving affordable housing, and ensuring that renters and homeowners can obtain, maintain, and remain in safe, stable housing. The department develops and implements the City of Boston’s housing creation and homelessness prevention plans and collaborates with local and national partners to find new solutions and build more housing affordable to all, particularly those with lower incomes. For more information, please visit the MOH website.