It’s My Thyme: Chef Penny Davidi New Cookbook Celebrates her Middle Eastern Heritage and Love for her Family
EINPresswire.com/ -- Chef Penny Davidi continues to break boundaries with every step of her career, most recently with her cookbook, It’s My Thyme. The mom, wife, and professional chef has always reached success in each one of her countless endeavors. From becoming an acupuncturist to opening her own restaurant to publishing her new cookbook, Davidi has never shied away from a challenge, taking them head-on with optimism and passion.
Chef Penny was five years old, living with her family in Tehran, Iran when the Iranian Revolution happened in 1979. As a result of the Revolution, her family moved to California to start a new life free of persecution. Throughout her childhood and teen years, growing up in an Iranian American household, Davidi absorbed the tips, tricks, and secrets that her family had passed down through generations of recipes. She cites these formative years as her culinary school, as well as her guidebook to living life with a strong family bond to not only her parents, but her grandparents and extended family. Family meals, cooking with her mother and grandmother, and Chef Penny approaches life.
Chef Penny carries the passion and love her parents instilled in her for everything she does. She approached her time on Food Network as the first Middle Eastern woman to appear on the channel, becoming the executive chef behind Lisa Vanderpump’s two restaurants in Los Angeles, starting her own family, and most recently, publishing her own cookbook, with a deep-rooted desire to share the love she feels for the culinary arts and what they can do for healing the world. It’s My Thyme is a manifestation of her Persian roots, her family’s love for taking care of one another, and Chef Penny’s desire to bridge the gap between the American palate and quintessential Middle Eastern dishes.
It’s My Thyme interweaves Chef Penny’s upbringing and her strong family roots with the recipes that are responsible for bringing family closer together. With every recipe, there is a special story attached that she wants you to bring to your own table and make memories with your own family, just as Chef Penny brings to hers. As a mom of two and a stepmom of three, she wants to provide love and comfort through food to her children and stepchildren just as her mother and grandmother did for her through their classic family recipes.
Chef Penny’s strong family values and unique, bold personality all shine through It’s My Thyme. She brings a new flavor to the standard cookbook, both with her recipes and her stories she shares to readers. She wants to inspire others to share love through cooking and eating good food and spread positivity by trying a new recipe from her culture.
