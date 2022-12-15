Simplybookkeeping AI Inc Announces Upcoming Launch of New Website and Service

BookitbyAI is an automated bookkeeping process, based on ML technology using human loop.

SOMERSET, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simplybookkeeping AI Inc is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of its brand-new website and bookkeeping service – BookitBYai BookitBYai is an automated, cost-effective, streamlined, and Machine Learning based bookkeeping services solution for online marketing businesses, online e-retailers, brick-and-mortar businesses, construction companies, hotels/motels, and more. The company’s staff include top-talent accountants who use artificial intelligence and machine learning to work swiftly and delivery full bookkeeping solutions their teams and leadership can rely on.Recently, Simplybookkeeping AI Inc announced the upcoming launch of this game-changing service to clients across the USA through its online and intuitive website. This move is designed to take individuals and organizations to the next level of effectiveness, saving them more money and time, while also supporting them in experiencing further growth.“BookitBYai is among the best Machine Learning-based Automated bookkeeping services on the market,” says Founder and CEO of the company, Sushi Sehgal. “The burden we lift is incomparable and we invite you to give yourself more time for assisting your customers and optimizing operations.”At its core, BookitBYai will be able to be set up in just three simple steps:• Client creates portal login and uploads bank statement and/or credit card statement.• Within 3 business days, the BookitBYai team will setup and create the first draft of Financial Statements and upload with open items/questions if any, for the client review.• Once feedback on open items is received from the client, Final Financial Statements are uploaded in the client’s folder.To make this service accessible to all businesses, BookitBYai will be available for one fixed monthly fee of just $75/month if paid upfront for 12 months or $85/month for monthly subscribers for each business (up to 400 transactions per month). Businesses who operate with more than 400 transactions per month should contact the company directly for individual pricing.For more information about Simplybookkeeping AI Inc, please visit https://bookitbyai.com/ About Simplybookkeeping AI IncSimplybookeeping AI Inc is a Startup working towards cutting the cost of bookkeeping with upfront fixed pricing for small businesses to make these services affordable during these financially tough times. The company was founded by CEO, Sushi Sehgal, a banker by profession, with the COO of the company being Anshuman Sehgal, CPA.