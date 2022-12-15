Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,917 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,582 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / 4 Vehicle MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

  

NEWS RELEASE 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH 

  

CASE#: 22A1008227                                          

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet 

STATION: Williston Barracks                                    

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111 

  

DATE/TIME: December 14. 2022 at 1654 hours 

STREET: Interstate 89 North  

TOWN: Colchester

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A 

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 97.3

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry 

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR:  Unknown

AGE:

SEAT BELT?

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

  

VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown

VEHICLE MAKE:

VEHICLE MODEL:

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:

INJURIES:

HOSPITAL:

  

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR:  Gregory Farnham

AGE: 56

SEAT BELT? Yes 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate Center, VT 

  

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC 

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra  

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front and rear damage

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A  

 

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR / ACCUSED:  Michael Healy

AGE: 63 

SEAT BELT? Yes 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT 

OFFENSE:  Interlock Device Required / Operating with a Civilly Suspended License

  

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru 

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza  

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy front end damage, minor rear damage

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A  

 

VEHICLE #4

OPERATOR:  Anne Quinn

AGE: 81 

SEAT BELT? Yes 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Hero, VT 

  

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Rav 4  

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front end damage

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A  

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH

 

On December 14, 2022 at approximately 1654 hours, Vermont State Police from the Williston Barracks were notified of a multi-car crash on Interstate 89 North at mile marker 97.3 in the town of Colchester.  Troopers and a Deputy from the Chittenden County Sherriff’s Department arrived on scene and located three vehicles that had been involved in a collision.  Another vehicle, located approximately a half a mile north of that location was observed in the breakdown lane which was disabled with a flat tire. 

 

Early investigation revealed a vehicle had become disabled with a flat tire in the breakdown lane, causing the general flow of traffic to slow down.  An unknown vehicle, (Vehicle #1) believed to be a silver pickup truck hit their breaks causing a chain reaction with three other vehicles colliding into each other.  Vehicle #2 collided with Vehicle #1, Vehicle #3 collided with Vehicle #2 and Vehicle #4 collided with Vehicle #3. 

 

Vehicles 2 and 4 sustained minor damages and were drove away from the scene.  Vehicle 3 sustained heavy front end damage and was towed from the scene by Central Service Towing.  The operator of Vehicle 3, Michael Healy (63) of Milton was found to be operating his vehicle with a civilly suspended license.  Further investigation revealed Healy was required to only operate a motor vehicle with an interlock device, which was not equipped in the vehicle. Healy was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on January 24, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of Interlock Device Required.

 

This crash is currently under investigation.  Anyone who may have witnessed the crash are encouraged to contact Trooper Brandon Sweet at Vermont State Police Williston Barracks (802)878-7111.  Vermont State Police was assisted by the Chittenden County Sherriff’s Department, Milton Rescue, Colchester Rescue and Colchester Fire.  The right lane of Interstate 89 was shut down for approximately 1.5 hours.

 

Vermont State Police reminds operators to maintain a safe traveling distance while driving. 

 

 

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks / 4 Vehicle MV Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.