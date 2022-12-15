Williston Barracks / 4 Vehicle MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A1008227

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: December 14. 2022 at 1654 hours

STREET: Interstate 89 North

TOWN: Colchester

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 97.3

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

AGE:

SEAT BELT?

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown

VEHICLE MAKE:

VEHICLE MODEL:

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:

INJURIES:

HOSPITAL:

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Gregory Farnham

AGE: 56

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate Center, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front and rear damage

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR / ACCUSED: Michael Healy

AGE: 63

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

OFFENSE: Interlock Device Required / Operating with a Civilly Suspended License

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy front end damage, minor rear damage

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #4

OPERATOR: Anne Quinn

AGE: 81

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Hero, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Rav 4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front end damage

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On December 14, 2022 at approximately 1654 hours, Vermont State Police from the Williston Barracks were notified of a multi-car crash on Interstate 89 North at mile marker 97.3 in the town of Colchester. Troopers and a Deputy from the Chittenden County Sherriff’s Department arrived on scene and located three vehicles that had been involved in a collision. Another vehicle, located approximately a half a mile north of that location was observed in the breakdown lane which was disabled with a flat tire.

Early investigation revealed a vehicle had become disabled with a flat tire in the breakdown lane, causing the general flow of traffic to slow down. An unknown vehicle, (Vehicle #1) believed to be a silver pickup truck hit their breaks causing a chain reaction with three other vehicles colliding into each other. Vehicle #2 collided with Vehicle #1, Vehicle #3 collided with Vehicle #2 and Vehicle #4 collided with Vehicle #3.

Vehicles 2 and 4 sustained minor damages and were drove away from the scene. Vehicle 3 sustained heavy front end damage and was towed from the scene by Central Service Towing. The operator of Vehicle 3, Michael Healy (63) of Milton was found to be operating his vehicle with a civilly suspended license. Further investigation revealed Healy was required to only operate a motor vehicle with an interlock device, which was not equipped in the vehicle. Healy was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on January 24, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of Interlock Device Required.

This crash is currently under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash are encouraged to contact Trooper Brandon Sweet at Vermont State Police Williston Barracks (802)878-7111. Vermont State Police was assisted by the Chittenden County Sherriff’s Department, Milton Rescue, Colchester Rescue and Colchester Fire. The right lane of Interstate 89 was shut down for approximately 1.5 hours.

Vermont State Police reminds operators to maintain a safe traveling distance while driving.

