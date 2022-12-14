Ilham Aliyev met with President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the city of Turkmenbashi.

The sides noted that bilateral friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries have further expanded this year in all areas. They hailed the successful completion of the joint military exercises. The presidents pointed out that the bilateral cooperation in the fields of politics, military, economy, transport, energy, defense and defense industry has been successfully continued this year.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects for relations.