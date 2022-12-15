PRESS RELEASE: Joint Signing Ceremonies of the Grant Contract for;

The Project for Procurement of Vehicle for Animal Protection Society

2. The Project for Construction of Samusu Primary School

under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGP)

The Government of Japan once again reaffirmed its commitment to uphold the basic concept of “human security” through the grant assistance.

A joint signing ceremony to formalize for two new Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP) was held at the Embassy of Japan in Apia earlier today (15 December).

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa, H.E. Mr. SENTA Keisuke signed over the grants with the recipients’ representatives of Animal Protection Society (APS) and Samusu Primary School.

APS received a grant of up to USD 75,807 (approximately SAT 201,000) for the procurement of a vehicle for new veterinary mobile clinic and ambulance. This project aims to expand their outreach services on stray dog population control.

Samusu Primary School Committee received a grant of up to USD 196,296 (approximately SAT 520,000) which will assist the committee in the construction of a single story classroom building with 8 classrooms and 1 staff room. This project aims to provide a safe and healthy educational environment and improve the quality of basic education services for their School students and teachers.

The GGP aims to support and assist small-scale projects directly benefitting at the grass-roots level as well as contributing to the socio-economic development of the Independent State of Samoa.

The Embassy of Japan in Apia is now accepting applications for GGP for Japanese Fiscal Year 2023 (1 April 2023 –31 March 2024). Applications must be submitted to the Embassy of Japan, Level 2, B-Building, SNPF Plaza, Savalalo no later than 13 January 2022. For further information, please visit https://www.ws.emb-japan.go.jp/itpr_en/bilateral_relations.html or contact the Embassy of Japan on phone number 21187.

Ends.