SmartNews Selects Magnite as Preferred SSP in the US and Implements Demand Manager Mobile

Magnite’s Demand Manager Mobile lifts SmartNews’ programmatic ad spend

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and TOKYO, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent omnichannel sell side advertising platform, today announced that SmartNews, Inc., a global leader in redefining information and news discovery, has selected Magnite as their preferred SSP in the US and implemented Magnite’s Demand Manager mobile app solution, resulting in a large lift to SmartNews’ programmatic advertising business. Buyers can now access SmartNews inventory through a transparent Prebid pipeline.



SmartNews’ mission is to revolutionize the way consumers engage with and discover information through their support of diverse, high quality journalistic sources. With Magnite’s Demand Manager Mobile, a fully open source Prebid Mobile SDK-based header bidding solution, SmartNews can add higher cost-per-thousand CPM bids to their ad server on a per-impression basis without sacrificing existing revenue structures. Demand Manager Mobile supports SmartNews’ efforts to streamline access to information, creating an ecosystem that benefits consumers, publishers, and advertisers alike.

“As we were looking for a more efficient and transparent way to monetize our mobile inventory, Demand Manager Mobile has proven to be the ideal solution,” said Adam Sadur, Head of Programmatic at SmartNews. “The Prebid SDK was easy to implement and as a Prebid.org co-founder, the Magnite team always provided meaningful and exceptional support and guidance throughout the process. The robust reporting features allow us to make decisions based on clear, transparent reporting and we’ve seen a meaningful improvement to our bottom line as a result.”

“Magnite has successfully implemented Demand Manager for various publishers and we are pleased to now be working with SmartNews to provide them with access to Prebid SDK solutions,” said Ken Harada, Managing Director of Japan at Magnite. “With Demand Manager’s expanded ability to support various ad servers, we look forward to helping SmartNews grow their business and demand sources to enhance monetization.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About SmartNews

Founded in 2012, SmartNews is a leading global information and news discovery company, dedicated to delivering quality information to the people who need it. SmartNews provides news that matters to millions of users thanks to its unique machine learning technology and relationships with over 3,000 global publisher partners. For more information or to download the app, visit: www.smartnews.com

Media Contacts:

Megan Hughes

mhughes@magnite.com