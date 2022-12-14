Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,601 in the last 365 days.

Start of official visit in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

TAJIKISTAN, December 14 - On December 14, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, arrived in the city of Islamabad - the capital of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on an official visit.

At the International Airport of the city of Islamabad, a guard of honor lined up and the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, was warmly welcomed by the high-ranking representatives of the host country.

According to the regulations of official visits, cannons fired 21 times in honor of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

To welcome the high-ranking guest, the city of Islamabad was decorated with photos of the heads of state of Tajikistan and Pakistan, flags of both countries and slogans.

You just read:

Start of official visit in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.