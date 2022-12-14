Start of official visit in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

TAJIKISTAN, December 14 - On December 14, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, arrived in the city of Islamabad - the capital of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on an official visit.

At the International Airport of the city of Islamabad, a guard of honor lined up and the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, was warmly welcomed by the high-ranking representatives of the host country.

According to the regulations of official visits, cannons fired 21 times in honor of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

To welcome the high-ranking guest, the city of Islamabad was decorated with photos of the heads of state of Tajikistan and Pakistan, flags of both countries and slogans.