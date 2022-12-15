JEMTEC 2023 Q1 & FINANCIAL UPDATE

JEMTEC INC. TSX-V: JTC

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - JEMTEC Inc. JTC (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its performance for the Quarter ended October 31, 2022 (2023 Q1) and the Companies financial situation, with no debt, strong liquidity and net worth.

Q1 Revenues

Revenues have decreased by 50.63% during the quarter ended October 31, 2022 compared to the quarter ended October 31, 2021 primarily due to the loss of SOLGEN contract. The Company earned revenues on its agreements with the Provinces of Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia as well as the CSC. The Company also earned revenues from private bail clients by presenting the release plans for court cases.

Q1 Expenses

During the quarter ended October 31, 2022, expenses decreased by 16.50% compared to the quarter ended October 31, 2021 primarily due to the fluctuations in consulting fees, equipment rent and installation, foreign exchange, monitoring and activation fees, repairs and maintenance, and share-based payments.

Q1 Income Tax

For the quarter ended October 31, 2022, the Company recognized a current income tax expense of $Nil (October 31, 2021 - $77,000) and a deferred income tax (recovery) expense of ($1,000) (October 31, 2021 - $2,000). The current income tax expense was related to income tax in Canada. The deferred income tax recovery was related to unrecognized deferred tax assets.

Q1 Net Income

For the quarter ended October 31, 2022, the Company recorded a net loss of $16,627 compared to a net income of $213,891 during the quarter ended October 31, 2021. This increase in net income is primarily due to increase in monitoring and activation revenues.

Q1 Liquidity

At October 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $2,359,159 and working capital of $2,344,094. All cash and cash equivalents are on deposit with a Schedule I bank in Canada in current or interest accruing accounts.

Eric Caton, President and CEO said, "We are in the process of reorganizing our business model with a greater awareness on non-government contracts, we expect the results should show positive returns going forward however we continue to see the Company well positioned to grow its core business. Jemtec has provided a full spectrum of monitoring technologies and services to provincial and federal correctional and border services across Canada since 1987 and in doing so has built a reputation for offering the best technological solutions and support for use in this demanding environment.

