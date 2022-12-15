INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Singularity Future Technology Ltd. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Singularity Future Technology Ltd. ("Singularity" or "the Company") SGLY for violations of 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 12, 2021 and November 17, 2022, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 7, 2023.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Singularity concealed former CEO Yang Jie's true educational background, that he is the subject of an arrest warrant in China, that he was accused of forgery, and that he is also the VP of Finance for China Commercial Credit ("CCC"), a publicly-traded company that reported massive losses. The Company engaged in related party transactions including with one organization where Jie's wife served as a VP. The Company failed to maintain appropriate internal controls. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Singularity, investors suffered damages.

