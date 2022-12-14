Suspect Wanted in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: I-395 at Maine Avenue, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect who is currently wanted in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, November 27, 2022, on I-395 at Maine Avenue, Southwest.

At approximately 1:10 am, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect in this case has been identified as 21-year-old Jeremiah Leonard Downing, of Southeast, DC. He is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Downing, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

