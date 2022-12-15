I.C.E. Cooling and Heating Is Bringing Affordable HVAC Systems to The Doorsteps of Homeowners in Florida Through the State's Pace Financing Program

The cooling company can now fulfill every HVAC request due to the availability of the PACE program across Florida

Residential PACE (Property Assessed Clean Energy) financing is a novel long-term financing source that enables homeowners to undertake energy conservation and other eligible improvements to their property. These improvements include systems comprising water conservation, energy efficiency, and renewable energy generation. Through this financing program, complete financing is guaranteed to homeowners, including the costs of installation, the purchase of equipment or materials, and the cost of labor. Costs can be paid back over time through a voluntary assessment that is based on the property rather than the homeowner. In the state of Florida, the residential PACE program had not been available in every county and city, but with the aid of the I.C.E. Cooling’s AC programs, property owners in Florida can now benefit from the PACE model.

I.C.E. Cooling and Heating Company is Florida's leading distributor of the most innovative air conditioning and energy-saving technologies, offering a wide range of reputable brand name units for purchase as well as installation and maintenance services. The heating and air conditioning experts are recognized across the state for their excellent and first-rate service, experienced and highly-trained technicians, along with affordable upfront pricing. In addition, the company’s incredible work ethic, rapid response, high-quality job delivery, and in-depth knowledge of high-energy HVAC systems, have earned them a direct and cordial relationship with the Vice President of the Florida State Program.

The I.C.E Cooling company’s partnership with the state of Florida’s residential PACE program is a win-win situation for the state, as I.C.E. Cooling and Heating is fully equipped to reach all homeowners in Florida and helps them acquire brand-new and high-quality energy-saving air conditioning and heating systems, while the company has become a major employer of labor. In turn, the PACE Program has been a major contributor to the growth of I.C.E. Cooling and Heating as the company has enjoyed tremendous growth from a 6-figure HVAC contractor to a 7-figure HVAC company.

For more information, please visit www.icecoolingorlando.com

About I.C.E Cooling and Heating

I.C.E. Cooling and Heating is a minority and family-owned heating and air conditioning company that is committed to introducing the latest energy saving-systems in the industry to its clients. With convenient financing plans and approved credit, homeowners do not have to worry about a big upfront expense when purchasing a new air conditioner from I.C.E Cooling and Heating. The company also services and installs all major brands, providing customers with custom solutions for their unique cooling and heating needs. I.C.E Cooling and Heating was established in 2011 and is owned by Robert Cuevas, an HVAC expert that has been in the industry for over two decades.

Media Contact

Company Name: About I.C.E Cooling and Heating

Contact Person: Robert Cuevas

Email: Send Email

Phone: 407 490 2490

Country: United States

Website: http://www.icecoolingorlando.com/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: I.C.E. Cooling and Heating Is Bringing Affordable HVAC Systems to The Doorsteps of Homeowners in Florida Through the State's Pace Financing Program