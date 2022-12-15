Submit Release
Everlight Solar Wins Best Company for Women Award 2022

VERONA, Wis., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar is excited to receive the 2022 Best Company for Women Award from Comparably. Every year Comparably celebrates the companies and leaders deemed as the most exceptional in 16 categories by those who know best - their own employees. 

Comparably's Best Company for Women is derived from employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com over a 12-month period. The final data set was compiled from 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies, large and small. Everlight Solar ranked 50 out of the top 100 for best company for women.

Everlight employs women in various positions in the solar industry, including electrician, project management, recruitment, sales, marketing, customer success, and human resources. One anonymous staff member said, "Everyone really cares about each other and wants to see each other succeed! We really build confidence in ourselves and have solid communication as well."

This is the sixth award that Everlight Solar has received from Comparably. Learn more about the previous Comparably Awards and other Everlight Solar awards! Why Everlight Solar? See what makes Everlight an amazing company to work for.

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

