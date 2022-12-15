The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A - Petrobras (PBR) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras ("Petrobras" or the "Company") PBR on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On December 14, 2022, Petrobras disclosed that Brazil's National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels had sent it an interdiction notice ordering the shutdown of 37 onshore oil and gas production facilities in the state of Bahia. According to media reports, agency technicians auditing the facilities had found irregularities there.

On this news, Petrobras's stock price $1.01, or 9.9%, to close at $9.13 per share on December 14, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Petrobras securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214006050/en/