Wind Turbine Technician Academy to Celebrate Graduation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (PRWEB) December 14, 2022

Kalamazoo Valley Community College's Wind Turbine Technician Academy (WTTA) will be celebrating its 26th graduating class on Friday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. at the Groves Campus. The ceremony will include welcoming remarks from Craig Jbara, vice president for strategic business and economic development, and will be hosted by Thomas Sutton, director of wind energy and technical training services.

Members of the graduating class include:

Kadin Bennett (class speaker) - Midland, MI

Ian Nibbelink - Zeeland, MI

Jeffrey Zsigrai - Oregon, OH

Kalamazoo Valley's Wind Turbine Technician Academy's nationally offered competency-based program continues to garner notable recognition for its accreditation and innovative training. Over the years, the WTTA has attracted graduates from across the country and the world.

Constructed with input from industry leaders, the program provides a hands-on curriculum that prepares trainees for competitive and high-demand jobs in today's thriving clean energy industry. Students are career ready within six months and often graduate with prospective employment opportunities.

Wind turbine technicians enjoy an energetic career and are often required to travel across the country to meet employer needs. The career also offers high wages, paying an average of $37,850 - $80,170 a year.

Designed with interactively learned competencies, the WTTA equips graduates with skills necessary for exceling in the workforce. The academy requires students to attend full-time and provides thorough 24-week training conducted Mondays through Fridays for eight hours per day. WTTA graduates are highly-regarded for their certifications and are sought-after employment prospects due to the quality of their education and the competitive nature of the field.

The next available academies begin in Jan. and July of 2023. Applications are now being accepted. For more information on Kalamazoo Valley's Wind Turbine Technician Academy, visit http://www.kvcc.edu/academics/wind/.

