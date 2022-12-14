Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,927 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,594 in the last 365 days.

ADU Guidance on tap at the next SW Planners’ Forum

GMS Updating 1994 ADU Guidance

In accordance with guidance set in 1994, the Growth Management Act (GMA) requires that many counties, and any city over 20,000 in population, allow accessory dwelling units (ADUs). That language is still in statute at RCW 43.63A.215.

In 2021, HB 1220 amended the housing element statute requiring all local governments planning under the GMA make adequate provisions for existing and projected housing needs for all economic segments of the community. Jurisdictions must consider the role of accessory dwelling units in meeting these new housing requirements.

In response to this new language and to address the critical need for housing and affordability, Commerce is updating the 1994 ADU guidance with recommendations for cities and counties. Sign up at this link to get notice of ADU guidance updates. Draft guidance will be previewed at the Southwest Planners’ Forum on January 19 (via Zoom).

Final guidance will be released in April, along with PowerPoint resources and two webinars. Get more information on the project at the ADU Guidance EZView webpage.

You just read:

ADU Guidance on tap at the next SW Planners’ Forum

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.