ADU Guidance on tap at the next SW Planners’ Forum

GMS Updating 1994 ADU Guidance

In accordance with guidance set in 1994, the Growth Management Act (GMA) requires that many counties, and any city over 20,000 in population, allow accessory dwelling units (ADUs). That language is still in statute at RCW 43.63A.215.

In 2021, HB 1220 amended the housing element statute requiring all local governments planning under the GMA make adequate provisions for existing and projected housing needs for all economic segments of the community. Jurisdictions must consider the role of accessory dwelling units in meeting these new housing requirements.

In response to this new language and to address the critical need for housing and affordability, Commerce is updating the 1994 ADU guidance with recommendations for cities and counties. Sign up at this link to get notice of ADU guidance updates. Draft guidance will be previewed at the Southwest Planners’ Forum on January 19 (via Zoom).

Final guidance will be released in April, along with PowerPoint resources and two webinars. Get more information on the project at the ADU Guidance EZView webpage.