Falfurrias Checkpoint Agents Stop Two Trailers Smuggling Migrants

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents arrested 19 migrants, two drivers and a passenger at the Falfurrias Checkpoint.

On December 9, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station (FLF) agents at the Falfurrias Checkpoint referred a Dodge Ram truck pulling a trailer to the secondary inspection area following a K-9 alert. Agents used non-intrusive technology and discovered 15 migrants inside the travel trailer. The migrants were medically evaluated and did not require medical services. The driver, passenger, and migrants were determined to be unlawfully present in the U.S. and were placed under arrest.

The following evening, FLF agents referred a tractor trailer hauling a road paver to the secondary inspection area following a K-9 alert. Agents discovered a metal plate on the paver with loose screws and when removed, revealed four subjects concealed inside with no means of escape. The driver, and migrants who were unlawfully present in the U.S., were placed under arrest. All subjects were in good health.

“These two interdictions demonstrate the caliber of Border Patrol Agent engaged in our immigration checkpoint operations. I am very proud of our Falfurrias Station agents who interdicted two smuggling events and saved human lives, preventing a tragedy from taking place,” stated RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

Border Patrol processed all subjects accordingly.

