RE: Road closure East Main St Richmond

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

 

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

 

The road way is currently open to traffic in both directions in the area of 1799 E Main St in Richmond.

 

 

Kai Smith

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

 

From: Morse, Kristi via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, December 14, 2022 6:06 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road closure East Main St Richmond

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

 

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

 

The road way is currently closed in the area of 1799 E Main St in Richmond due to a crash.


This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.  


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

