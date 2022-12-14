Congratulatory Letters by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong and Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat to Malaysian Deputy Prime Ministers Dato' Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and…

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong and Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat have written congratulatory letters to Malaysian Deputy Prime Ministers Dato’ Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Dato’ Sri Haji Fadillah bin Haji Yusof. The text of the letters is appended.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

14 DECEMBER 2022

Letter from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong to Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

13 December 2022

YAB Dato’ Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

Deputy Prime Minister

Malaysia

Dear Dato’ Seri Dr Zahid,

Congratulations on your appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Rural and Regional Development. Congratulations also on your electoral victory in Bagan Datuk for the seventh consecutive time. It is a testament to your committed service to the constituency, even as you handle national responsibilities.

2 Singapore and Malaysia share a deep, longstanding, and interdependent relationship, underpinned by strong people-to-people ties. Our close cooperation in weathering the COVID-19 pandemic reflects the high levels of trust and understanding between our leaders and officials. With the full reopening of our borders earlier this year, many Singaporeans and Malaysians have reconnected with their loved ones. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of our peoples.

3 The conclusion of the Framework Agreements in the digital and green economies in August 2022 will serve as the foundation to expand our cooperation in these emerging sectors. Looking ahead, I am confident that we can explore new opportunities for collaboration.

4 I wish you every success and look forward to meeting you soon.

Yours sincerely,

Lawrence Wong

Letter from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong to Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Haji Fadillah bin Haji Yusof

13 December 2022

YAB Dato’ Sri Haji Fadillah bin Haji Yusof

Deputy Prime Minister

Malaysia

Dear Dato’ Sri Fadillah,

I write to convey my congratulations on your appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Plantation and Commodities. Congratulations also on your strong electoral victory in Petra Jaya at GE15.

2 Singapore and Malaysia share a longstanding and substantive bilateral relationship, which is built on the warm ties between our peoples, officials, and leaders. Our leaders and officials have also interacted frequently to share ideas and explore new areas for cooperation. This spirit of collaboration has benefitted both our peoples.

3 This is also true of East Malaysia, where Singapore’s engagement with Sabah and Sarawak is underpinned by our close economic links and people-to-people ties. As we turn the page on the COVID-19 pandemic, Singapore and Malaysia, including Sabah and Sarawak, are exploring ways to expand our wide-ranging areas of collaboration. Two examples are the digital and green economies, on which our two countries concluded Framework Agreements in August 2022. I am confident that under your leadership, our two countries will bring our bilateral relationship to even greater heights.

4 I wish you success, good health, and happiness and I look forward to meeting you soon.

Yours sincerely,

Lawrence Wong

Letter from Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat to Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

9 December 2022

YAB Dato’ Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

Deputy Prime Minister

Malaysia

Dear Dato’ Seri Dr Zahid,

Congratulations on your appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Rural and Regional Development. Congratulations also on your electoral victory in the 15th General Election. The people of Bagan Datuk have reaffirmed their faith in you by re-electing you as their representative in the Dewan Rakyat for the seventh consecutive time.

2 As each other’s closest neighbour, Singapore and Malaysia are inextricably linked by our history, geography, and people. Our close cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect our supply chains and to safely reopen our borders is emblematic of our interdependent relationship. I am confident that our two countries will continue to work closely together to overcome common challenges as we have always done.

3 I am happy to see the resumption of high-level visits and exchanges following the re-opening of borders earlier this year. This has allowed our governments to pursue collaboration in new and exciting areas such as the green and digital economies. For example, our central banks have announced plans to commence the linkage of PayNow and DuitNow. I look forward to working closely with you to strengthen our bilateral relationship.

4 I wish you every success and look forward to meeting you soon.

Yours sincerely

HENG SWEE KEAT

Letter from Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat to Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Haji Fadillah bin Haji Yusof

9 December 2022

YAB Dato’ Sri Haji Fadillah bin Haji Yusof

Deputy Prime Minister

Malaysia

Dear Dato’ Sri Fadillah,

My congratulations on your appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Plantation and Commodities, including being the first Deputy Prime Minister from East Malaysia. I also congratulate you on your strong electoral victory in Petra Jaya.

2 The relationship between Singapore and Malaysia is deep, longstanding, and underpinned by extensive links between our leaders and citizens. Our strong cooperation in response to the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic exemplify the strong level of trust and understanding between Singapore and Malaysia.

3 Singapore shares cultural, familial, and economic links with Sabah and Sarawak. Singapore and East Malaysia have been able to collaborate in various areas, such as the green economy, agriculture, and tourism. The increased air connectivity between Singapore and East Malaysian cities has also supported the growth of interpersonal and economic ties.

4 I wish you every success in your new appointment, and hope to meet you soon.

Yours sincerely

HENG SWEE KEAT

