Bioasis Technologies Inc. Announces Shareholder Webinar

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC . (TSXV:BTI) (OTCQB:BIOAF), (the “Company” or “Bioasis”), a multi-asset rare and orphan disease biopharmaceutical company developing clinical stage programs based on epidermal growth factors and a differentiated, proprietary xB3 ™ platform for delivering therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (“BBB”) and the treatment of central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, today is pleased to announce that it will be holding an investor call on Tuesday, December 20th, 2022 at 11:00am EST to discuss the recently announced merger with Midatech Pharma plc. All investors are welcome to attend and can find the web link on the Company’s website at www.bioasis.us.



When: December 20, 2022, 11:00 am EST (US and Canada)



How: Webinar registration

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Please submit any questions in advance of the webinar to: Graeme Dick

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Bioasis Technologies Inc.

Deborah Rathjen, Ph.D., Executive Chair of the Board

About Bioasis

Bioasis Technologies Inc. is a multi-asset rare and orphan disease biopharmaceutical company developing clinical stage programs based on epidermal growth factors and the xB3 ™ platform, a proprietary technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood brain barrier and the treatment of CNS disorders in areas of high unmet medical need. The delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier represents the final frontier in treating neurological disorders. The in-house development programs at Bioasis are designed to develop symptomatic and disease-modifying treatments for brain-related diseases and disorders. For more information about the Company, please visit www.bioasis.us.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the following: statements regarding the Arrangement, including with respect to the benefits of the Arrangement and expectations regarding the combined company (including its drug delivery technologies and their progress towards approval and commercialization, its market presence and financial condition); the timing of key Arrangement milestones and closing; the ability of Midatech and Bioasis to satisfy the conditions to and to complete the Arrangement; and expectations regarding the impact of the Arrangement on Midatech and Bioasis including in respect of anticipated financial and operating results, strategy and business, and on stakeholders in general. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Bioasis to control or predict, that may cause their actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the closing of the Arrangement (including the obtaining of all shareholder, court, and regulatory approvals and completion of the Midatech Financing); risks associated with the Arrangement and acquisitions generally; the Arrangement Agreement may be terminated in certain circumstances; Bioasis will incur costs even if the Arrangement is not completed; all necessary approvals and consents may not be obtained; uncertainty regarding the ability of the parties to complete all Arrangement milestones on the intended timing; and other related risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to Bioasis and its business disclosed in Bioasis’ filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Bioasis undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents Bioasis’ best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Deborah Rathjen, Ph.D., Executive Chair of the Board and CEO

deborah@bioasis.us

203-533-7082

Investor Contact:

Graeme Dick

Colwell Capital Corp.

graeme@colwellcapital.com

403-561-8989