Province continues investments into rural PEI

|CANADA, December 14 - Applicant
|Project Description
|Total Project Value
|Community Contribution
|Rural Growth Initiative Contribution
|Souris Show Hall Foundation Ltd.
|Heat Pumps
|44,500
|1,750
|22,250
|PEI Shellfish Association
|Heat Pumps
|8,400
|4,200
|4,200
|Royal Canadian Legion Branch #17
|Heat Pumps
|34,115
|17,057
|17,058
|Rustico Bay Club Inc.
|Heat Pump
|5,578
|600
|2,789
|West Point Lighthouse Craft Guild Inc.
|Craft Shop Upgrades
|12,000
|6,000
|6,000
|Town of Alberton
|Community Pantry
|15,000
|2,000
|2,000
|Belfast Recreation Centre
|Generator
|36,900
|18,450
|18,450
|Central Property Management Inc.
|Remodeling 1st Floor
|100,000
|50,000
|50,000
|Develop West Prince Inc.
|Kildare Lodge
|9,740
|4,870
|4,870
|Eastern Kings Fitness Inc.
|Equipment Upgrades
|29,500
|14,750
|14,750
|Eastern Kings Sportsplex Ltd.
|Dressing Room Upgrades
|30,000
|15,000
|15,000
|Evangeline Recreation Commission
|Renovations
|96,881
|48,441
|48,440
|Malpeque WI Community Hall
|Electrical Upgrades
|1,898
|949
|949
|Montrose Community Club Inc.
|Sewer Line Repair
|2,880
|1,440
|1,440
|North Granville Center Inc.
|Upgrades
|7,260
|3,630
|3,630
|Rural Municipality of Linkletter
|New Appliances and Upgrades for the Hall
|43,802
|21,901
|21,901
|Rural Municipality of North Shore
|Recreation and Greenspace Plan
|13,000
|6,500
|6,500
|St. Catherine's Women's Institute
|Hall Revitalization - Phase 2
|12,708
|6,354
|6,354
|Stanley Bridge Memorial Society Inc.
|Community Hall Upgrades
|3,450
|1,725
|1,725
|Stratford and Area Lions Club Inc.
|Kitchen Equipment
|6,681
|3,340
|3,340
|The North Rustico Lions Club
|Generator
|3,254
|1,627
|1,627
|PEI Folklore Preservation Society Inc.
|Heating System Replacement in Britannia Hall
|21,218
|10,609
|10,609
|Rural Municipality of Breadalbane
|Storage Shed Upgrades
|6,470
|3,235
|3,235
|Rural Municipality of Mount Stewart
|Generator
|73,750
|36,875
|36,875
|Town of Alberton
|Building Upgrades 2022
|90,380
|45,190
|45,190
|Active Communities Inc.
|Small Business Week
|6,700
|3,700
|1,000
|Eastern PEI Chamber of Commerce
|Rural Recruitment Conference
|9,607
|3,107
|2,000
|East Prince Youth Development Centre Inc.
|Summerside Waterfront Café
|100,000
|50,000
|50,000
|Habitat for Humanity of PEI
|Certificate in Comprehensive Project Management
|3,470
|347
|1,388
|Inclusions East Inc.
|Social Enterprise Expansion
|43,250
|28,520
|15,000
|PEI ATV Federation Inc.
|Provincial ATV Tourism Feasibility Study
|70,000
|7,000
|28,000
|Wood Islands and Area Development Corporation
|Wood Islands Village Upgrades & Lighthouse Printer
|28,496
|14,248
|14,248
|West Prince Ventures Limited
|PEI Neighbour Week
|14,000
|4,000
|5,000
|Town of Three Rivers
|Cardigan Fire Department Hall Renos & Rescue Sleds/Trailer
|50,347
|7,000
|24,847
|Town of North Rustico
|Gym Fit Up / Fire Equipment Upgrades - Revised Project Review
|181,470
|113,495
|67,975
|Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary (Maritimes) Inc.
|Personal Locator Beacons
|12,090
|6,045
|6,045
|Belfast Rural Community Fire Company
|Communications Infrastructure
|64,000
|32,000
|32,000
|Cross Roads Rural Community Fire Company
|CRFD Equipment Improvement Project
|10,000
|50,000
|50,000
|Montague Volunteer Fire Brigade Inc.
|Fire Hall Modernization
|95,334
|47,667
|47,667
|North Shore Rural Community Fire Company
|Firehall Expansion 2022
|820,620
|720,620
|100,000
|The New London Rural Fire Company
|Upgrades
|40,548
|20,274
|20,274
|Tyne Valley Rural Community Fire Company
|Equipment Upgrades
|60,871
|30,436
|30,435
|Victoria Volunteer Fire Department Association Inc.
|Fire Equipment Upgrades
|17,048
|8,524
|8,524
|Lennox Island First Nation
|Compressor Cascade System
|39,000
|19,500
|19,500
|Rural Municipality of Miscouche
|Fire Department Equipment and LED Lighting
|55,600
|27,800
|27,800
|Rural Municipality of Morell
|Survival Suits
|5,000
|2,500
|2,500
|Rural Municipality of Wellington
|Fire Department Equipment and Pollinator's Park
|66,620
|33,310
|33,310
|Town of Three Rivers
|Three Rivers Sportsplex Ltd. - Accessible Facility Entry Doors
|14,536
|7,268
|7,268
|Bedeque Area Historical Society Inc.
|LM Montgomery School Upgrades
|4,430
|2,215
|2,215
|Save Fanning School Inc.
|Upgrades
|94,325
|47,163
|47,162
|The Alberton Historical Preservation Foundation, Inc.
|Museum Entrance
|3,500
|1,750
|1,750
|West Prince Arts Council Incorporated
|Classroom
|12,800
|6,400
|6,400
|Harbour Authority of North Rustico
|Fisheries Museum Roof
|14,540
|7,270
|7,270
|Immigrant Refugee Services Association PEI
|Christmas in Canada
|3,045
|1,523
|1,522
|Immigration & Refugee Services Association PEI
|DiverseCity Multicultural Festival Evangeline
|59,875
|57,375
|2,500
|Town of Three Rivers
|New Playground Structure Georgetown
|98,977
|38,489
|49,488
|Bedeque Bay Environmental Management Association Ltd.
|Marchbank Pond Restoration Project Phase 2
|48,958
|24,479
|24,479
|East Prince Quad Trax ATV Club Inc.
|Trail Upgrades
|56,700
|28,350
|28,350
|Eastern Kings ATV Club Inc.
|Trail Maintenance & Extension
|13,400
|6,700
|6,700
|O'Leary Recreational ATV Club Inc.
|Clubhouse Repairs & Trail Maintenance Equipment
|18,392
|9,196
|9,196
|PEI Lawn Tractor Racing Club Inc.
|Site Upgrades
|40,000
|20,000
|20,000
|Rowing Prince Edward Island Ltd.
|Dock Construction
|13,000
|6,500
|6,500
|TCAP Cooperative Ltd.
|Lighting Modernization
|5,304
|2,652
|2,652
|The South Shore Community Organization
|Rink Updates
|85,314
|42,657
|42,657
|Town of Souris
|Eastern Kings Arena Roof Repair Plan
|32,000
|16,000
|16,000
|Town of Three Rivers
|Montague Marina Boardwalk Improvements
|182,500
|142,500
|40,000
|Town of Tignish
|Park Repairs
|13,280
|6,640
|6,640
|Rock Barra Artist Retreat Cooperative
|Songs for a Small Planet
|5,300
|2,800
|2,500