Province continues investments into rural PEI

CANADA, December 14 - Applicant Project Description Total Project Value Community Contribution Rural Growth Initiative Contribution Souris Show Hall Foundation Ltd. Heat Pumps 44,500 1,750 22,250 PEI Shellfish Association Heat Pumps 8,400 4,200 4,200 Royal Canadian Legion Branch #17 Heat Pumps 34,115 17,057 17,058 Rustico Bay Club Inc. Heat Pump 5,578 600 2,789 West Point Lighthouse Craft Guild Inc. Craft Shop Upgrades 12,000 6,000 6,000 Town of Alberton Community Pantry 15,000 2,000 2,000 Belfast Recreation Centre Generator 36,900 18,450 18,450 Central Property Management Inc. Remodeling 1st Floor 100,000 50,000 50,000 Develop West Prince Inc. Kildare Lodge 9,740 4,870 4,870 Eastern Kings Fitness Inc. Equipment Upgrades 29,500 14,750 14,750 Eastern Kings Sportsplex Ltd. Dressing Room Upgrades 30,000 15,000 15,000 Evangeline Recreation Commission Renovations 96,881 48,441 48,440 Malpeque WI Community Hall Electrical Upgrades 1,898 949 949 Montrose Community Club Inc. Sewer Line Repair 2,880 1,440 1,440 North Granville Center Inc. Upgrades 7,260 3,630 3,630 Rural Municipality of Linkletter New Appliances and Upgrades for the Hall 43,802 21,901 21,901 Rural Municipality of North Shore Recreation and Greenspace Plan 13,000 6,500 6,500 St. Catherine's Women's Institute Hall Revitalization - Phase 2 12,708 6,354 6,354 Stanley Bridge Memorial Society Inc. Community Hall Upgrades 3,450 1,725 1,725 Stratford and Area Lions Club Inc. Kitchen Equipment 6,681 3,340 3,340 The North Rustico Lions Club Generator 3,254 1,627 1,627 PEI Folklore Preservation Society Inc. Heating System Replacement in Britannia Hall 21,218 10,609 10,609 Rural Municipality of Breadalbane Storage Shed Upgrades 6,470 3,235 3,235 Rural Municipality of Mount Stewart Generator 73,750 36,875 36,875 Town of Alberton Building Upgrades 2022 90,380 45,190 45,190 Active Communities Inc. Small Business Week 6,700 3,700 1,000 Eastern PEI Chamber of Commerce Rural Recruitment Conference 9,607 3,107 2,000 East Prince Youth Development Centre Inc. Summerside Waterfront Café 100,000 50,000 50,000 Habitat for Humanity of PEI Certificate in Comprehensive Project Management 3,470 347 1,388 Inclusions East Inc. Social Enterprise Expansion 43,250 28,520 15,000 PEI ATV Federation Inc. Provincial ATV Tourism Feasibility Study 70,000 7,000 28,000 Wood Islands and Area Development Corporation  Wood Islands Village Upgrades & Lighthouse Printer 28,496 14,248 14,248 West Prince Ventures Limited PEI Neighbour Week 14,000 4,000 5,000 Town of Three Rivers Cardigan Fire Department Hall Renos & Rescue Sleds/Trailer 50,347 7,000 24,847 Town of North Rustico Gym Fit Up / Fire Equipment Upgrades - Revised Project Review 181,470 113,495 67,975 Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary (Maritimes) Inc. Personal Locator Beacons 12,090 6,045 6,045 Belfast Rural Community Fire Company Communications Infrastructure 64,000 32,000 32,000 Cross Roads Rural Community Fire Company CRFD Equipment Improvement Project 10,000 50,000 50,000 Montague Volunteer Fire  Brigade Inc. Fire Hall Modernization 95,334 47,667 47,667 North Shore Rural Community Fire Company Firehall Expansion 2022 820,620 720,620 100,000 The New London Rural Fire Company Upgrades 40,548 20,274 20,274 Tyne Valley Rural Community Fire Company Equipment Upgrades 60,871 30,436 30,435 Victoria Volunteer Fire Department Association Inc. Fire Equipment Upgrades 17,048 8,524 8,524 Lennox Island First Nation Compressor Cascade System 39,000 19,500 19,500 Rural Municipality of Miscouche Fire Department Equipment and LED Lighting 55,600 27,800 27,800 Rural Municipality of Morell Survival Suits 5,000 2,500 2,500 Rural Municipality of Wellington Fire Department Equipment and Pollinator's Park 66,620 33,310 33,310 Town of Three Rivers Three Rivers Sportsplex Ltd. - Accessible Facility Entry Doors 14,536 7,268 7,268 Bedeque Area Historical Society Inc. LM Montgomery School Upgrades 4,430 2,215 2,215 Save Fanning School Inc. Upgrades 94,325 47,163 47,162 The Alberton Historical Preservation Foundation, Inc. Museum Entrance 3,500 1,750 1,750 West Prince Arts Council Incorporated Classroom 12,800 6,400 6,400 Harbour Authority of North Rustico Fisheries Museum Roof 14,540 7,270 7,270 Immigrant Refugee Services Association PEI Christmas in Canada 3,045 1,523 1,522 Immigration & Refugee Services Association PEI DiverseCity Multicultural Festival Evangeline 59,875 57,375 2,500 Town of Three Rivers New Playground Structure Georgetown 98,977 38,489 49,488 Bedeque Bay Environmental Management Association Ltd. Marchbank Pond Restoration Project Phase 2 48,958 24,479 24,479 East Prince Quad Trax ATV Club Inc. Trail Upgrades 56,700 28,350 28,350 Eastern Kings ATV Club Inc. Trail Maintenance & Extension 13,400 6,700 6,700 O'Leary Recreational ATV Club Inc. Clubhouse Repairs & Trail Maintenance Equipment 18,392 9,196 9,196 PEI Lawn Tractor Racing Club Inc. Site Upgrades 40,000 20,000 20,000 Rowing Prince Edward Island Ltd. Dock Construction 13,000 6,500 6,500 TCAP Cooperative Ltd. Lighting Modernization 5,304 2,652 2,652 The South Shore Community Organization Rink Updates 85,314 42,657 42,657 Town of Souris Eastern Kings Arena Roof Repair Plan 32,000 16,000 16,000 Town of Three Rivers Montague Marina Boardwalk Improvements 182,500 142,500 40,000 Town of Tignish Park Repairs 13,280 6,640 6,640 Rock Barra Artist Retreat Cooperative Songs for a Small Planet 5,300 2,800 2,500

