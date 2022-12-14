The University of Victoria (UVic) and the members of CUPE Local 4163 (Component 3) have ratified a new agreement under government’s Shared Recovery Mandate.

Approximately 830 employees work at UVic as sessional instructors, music performance instructors and practicum supervisors.

Key priorities of the 2022 mandate include:

protecting the services that people in British Columbia depend on;

improving health care and preparing for future needs and challenges; and

supporting a strong economic recovery that includes everyone in B.C.

Negotiations are focused on providing a fair and reasonable offer to public-sector workers that includes significant inflation protection, while ensuring that government has the resources to continue to invest in building a stronger province for everyone.

The ratified agreement includes:

three-year term – May 1, 2022, until April 30, 2025;

general wage increases: Year 1 – a flat increase of $0.25 per hour, which provides a greater percentage increase for lower-paid employees, plus a wage increase of 3.24% Year 2 – 5.5% plus a potential cost-of-living adjustment to a maximum of 6.75% Year 3 – 2% plus a potential cost-of-living adjustment to a maximum of 3%

a negotiable flexibility allocation for as much as 0.25% in years 1 and 2 to support mutually beneficial outcomes for both parties.

Other key achievements in this round of negotiations include changes aimed at streamlining administrative and appointment processes, and embedding demonstrable commitments to inclusion and reconciliation.

Currently, more than 230,000 public-sector employees are covered by tentative or ratified agreements reached under B.C.’s Shared Recovery Mandate.

