Gov. Kemp: Global Beauty Company KISS USA to Create 395 New Jobs in Bryan County

GEORGIA, December 14 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that KISS USA, a global beauty company, will create more than 395 new jobs and invest $121 million in a facility in Bryan County.

"Georgia's efficient and reliable ports, infrastructure, and workforce continue to draw global companies like KISS to this No. 1 state for business," said Governor Brian Kemp. "We're happy to welcome them to the Peach State and we're grateful for the hardworking ports operators who will ensure their goods, along with so many others, continue to reach consumers around the world."

KISS was founded in 1989 in New York and has grown into one of the largest cosmetic companies in the country. It offers a wide variety of beauty supplies to more than 100 countries, including nail, hair, and cosmetic products designed for at-home use.

"With the establishment of a logistics center in the Savannah area, one of the United State’s leading container terminals; we are confident that a more smooth product supply to the eastern region, excellent manpower in the region, and active cooperation and help from local and state governments will lead to upgraded business operations," said Peter Won, Senior Director and Head of Human Resources at KISS. "We are actively preparing for the start of the business in Savannah sometime in March of next year."

KISS's new facility will be located at The Cubes at Interstate Centre II, a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) Certified site. Interested individuals can learn more about available positions and working at KISS at www.kissusa.com/careers.

"We are very excited to welcome KISS to Bryan County," said Development Authority of Bryan County Chairman Jon Seagraves. "We have enjoyed working with the company throughout the recruitment process and look forward to continuing that relationship as KISS begins to create the 395 new jobs they are bringing to our community."

Regional Project Manager Dorie Bacon represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development's (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Development Authority of Bryan County, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia Power.

"KISS joins a robust number of global companies that have come to Georgia for our unmatched logistics network and combination of assets that help businesses achieve their goals," said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. "Local communities have supported this growth through investing in infrastructure development and GRAD sites. When paired with Quick Start’s statewide workforce training, Georgia’s economic development community has created a three-pronged approach to tackle some of the greatest challenges businesses face today. We're excited about the jobs and opportunities KISS and Bryan County are creating."

In order to earn a GRAD program certification, a property must undergo due diligence and complete specific certification requirements before a prospective business visit. Completing the GRAD certification program with the Georgia Department of Economic Development is a proactive way for both community planners and landowners to help catalyze economic growth and industrial development for the regions they serve.

About KISS USA

KISS is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and is the market leader in both fashion nails and false eyelashes in the U.S. KISS offers innovative, accessible, easy to use, salon-quality beauty products, including fashion nails, false eyelashes, color cosmetics, hair styling tools, hair care, hair accessories and more. KISS brings the beauty of the salon and the power of self-care home for all people. KISS products are available at mass and drug retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.KISSusa.com.