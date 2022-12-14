Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,579 in the last 365 days.

New Zealand Receives First of Four P-8A Poseidons

This acquisition is a significant investment to strengthen New Zealand’s maritime surveillance capability. The aircraft has been designed and purpose built to patrol maritime environments and monitor vessels on and below the surface. The P-8A supports New Zealand’s peace and security operations, maritime surveillance, resource protection, humanitarian and disaster responses, in New Zealand, the Pacific, and further abroad.

To quote Rear Admiral Tony Rossi, the director, Navy International Programs Office, “Now more than any other modern time, peace and stability in the IndoPacific region is the key to global security.  New Zealand’s acquisition of the P-8 aligns with this fundamental interest and provides one more bond with likeminded allies and partners.”

The P-8A Poseidon has brought together partners world-wide who depend on the advanced anti-submarine, anti-surface, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance mission it provides. The various international partners in conjunction with the U.S. Navy create a unique opportunity for peace and security.

“We are excited to bring New Zealand into the P-8A family,” said Mr. Gary Kurtz, program executive officer, Air, Anti-submarine Warfare and Special Mission Programs. “We look forward to deepening our long-standing maritime patrol and reconnaissance relationship with New Zealand, which further enhances the global network of P-8A maritime patrol aircraft operations.”

For New Zealand and other foreign military sales customers, the P-8A translates into cost savings across manpower, fuel, and transit time. Foreign military sales opportunities leverage cost-sharing and savings, through commonality of parts, interoperability of systems as well as reduced production time.  

The P-8A is a multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance and humanitarian response aircraft. The US Navy active duty fleet completed transition from the P-3C to the P-8A in 2020. The capabilities the Poseidon offers are enhanced through secure, interoperable, net-ready systems. The aircraft can also carry high-quality weapon systems making it a platform ready and equipped for any mission, anywhere it is needed.

The P-8A continuously serves the combatant command areas of operation and supports overseas contingency operations. P-8A is part of the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft (MPRA) Program (PMA-290), which manages the acquisition, development, support, and delivery of the P-8A, P-3C Orion, EP-3E Aries, and international programs to multiple foreign countries.


Public Affairs Officer Contact:
(301) 757-1719
 

You just read:

New Zealand Receives First of Four P-8A Poseidons

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.