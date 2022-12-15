CBP Arrests Subject Wanted on Felony Bench Warrant

MASSENA, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Massena arrested a 33-year-old male Native American Indian who had an active New York State bench warrant issued from Franklin County Court.

Today, CBP officers encountered a passenger who arrived via a taxicab and presented identification in the name of another individual. The subject was taken to secondary inspection to verify identification. During the secondary inspection, it was verified that the passenger had used an alias. Further investigation revealed the actual identity of the individual who had an active bench warrant issued out of the Franklin County Court. The warrant was for a probation violation on the original felony narcotics charge of possessing more than 10 pounds of marijuana.

“In this case, our CBP officers paid close attention to detail and were able to identify a wanted individual who attempted to evade arrest by using an alias,” said Massena Port Director Robert Dwyer. “As always, we coordinated with our law enforcement partners to ensure this fugitive was brought to justice.”

After processing and confirming the felony warrant, the passenger was turned over to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

