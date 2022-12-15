CBP Officers Seize 153 Pounds of Hard Narcotics in Multiple Failed Smuggling Attempts

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso and Santa Teresa, New Mexico area ports of entry intercepted methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and heroin in four separate incidents over the weekend.

“CBP officers remain steadfast in their commitment to stopping any and all threats at the border,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “The seizures from this weekend remind us that smugglers can be young adults, middle aged border crossers, or even senior citizens.”

The first interception occurred on Dec. 9, at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing when a 65-year-old female U.S. citizen arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. Upon primary inspection by a CBP officer, anomalies were detected within the vehicle. Following a CBP canine and non-intrusive inspection CBP officers located 55.11 pounds of methamphetamine.

The second interception occurred on Dec. 11, at the Bridge of the Americas Border crossing when a 43-year-old male Mexican citizen arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The vehicle was referred for a secondary inspection where with the aid of a CBP canine and non-intrusive inspection CBP officers discovered 7.14 pounds of cocaine.

The third interception occurred a few hours later at the Ysleta Border crossing when a 36-year-old female U.S. citizen arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The vehicle was referred for a secondary inspection that included screening by a CBP canine and non-intrusive inspection. The inspections led CBP officers to locate multiple mixed bundles containing 4.89 pounds of heroin, 3.26 pounds of fentanyl and 2.68 pounds of cocaine.

Santa Teresa methamphetamine load.

The fourth interception also occurred Dec. 11 at the Santa Teresa port of entry when a 28-year-old female U.S. citizen arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The vehicle was referred for a secondary inspection where with the aid of a CBP canine and non-intrusive exam, CBP officers discovered 80.24 pounds of methamphetamine.

The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and/or state and local authorities for prosecution.