State employee donations reach $785 thousand in annual charitable campaign; $34.5 million raised in campaign history; “Caring is Magical” campaign will benefit more than 560 Missouri charities

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Office of Administration today announced that this year’s Missouri State Employees Charitable Campaign (MSECC) exceeded donations of $785K, with $785,159 pledged to 561 Missouri charities. During the past 38 years, state employees have donated more than $34.5 million to the annual campaign.

“Each year the charitable campaign is a great opportunity for our state team members to support causes of their choice,” said Office of Administration Commissioner Ken Zellers. “By providing these generous contributions, they will be able to lift up so many throughout the state and within their communities in a time of need.”

“Charities across our state rely on the annual MSECC to make a difference in the lives of those they serve, and I am inspired by the generosity of our state team members to give back,” Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, who acted as the chairman of this year’s campaign, said. “This is the season of giving, and I want to thank our state team members for their dedication and efforts to increase the campaign’s impact on some of our most vulnerable Missourians.”

Other notable highlights from this year’s campaign:

The Department of Commerce and Insurance as well as the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations had their highest annual total in the history of the campaign.

as well as the had their highest annual total in the history of the campaign. Statewide participation nearly doubled, up to 9.43% from 5.43% last year.

21 of the 28 state departments beat their pledge totals from the previous campaign year.

The MSECC is an annual fundraising effort organized by the Office of Administration that provides state employees and retirees with the opportunity to make donations to their favorite charitable organizations through the convenience of payroll deduction or one-time gifts. The State of Missouri has a history of philanthropy and a spirit of service. Since the inception of the annual campaign, state employees have donated more than $34.5 million to charities statewide. Donations have exceeded $1 million in 18 of the 38 years.

For more information on the Missouri State Employee Charitable Campaign, visit msecc.mo.gov.