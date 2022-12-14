Concord Asset Management Names Gary Aiken Chief Investment Officer

Abingdon, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2022) - Concord Wealth Partners (CWP), an SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm, has named Gary Aiken as the new Chief Investment Officer (CIO) at Concord Asset Management (CAM), Concord's asset management division. In his new role, Aiken will oversee CAM's investment strategies, including macroeconomic analysis, asset allocation, security selection, and trading and investment operations.

"We established CAM to provide CWP advisors and their clients with in-house institutional quality investment management solutions while keeping fees low," said Wade Lopez, Founder and CEO of Concord Wealth Partners. "Gary's diverse set of investment experiences, thought leadership, and overall passion for implementing tactful investment strategies into client portfolios will help us continue to live up to our mission to become our clients' most trusted resource."

Aiken has accrued over 21 years of investment experience managing stock, bond, and mutual fund portfolios for both individuals and institutions. He has also been involved in leading commercial real estate lending and investment functions, as well as business planning and valuation.

"I am thrilled to join such an integrated team of professionals and believe that my experience and perspective align seamlessly with CAM's vision of sustained, incremental growth with our advisors and their clients always top-of-mind," said Aiken, who has an undergraduate degree in economics from the University of Maryland and an MBA from The George Washington University School of Business. "Being able to provide institutional quality investment strategies at a growth-oriented firm like CAM is a unique opportunity. I look forward to utilizing my industry knowledge and expertise to continue to provide investment solutions that seek to enable CWP advisors to meet client objectives and achieve CAM's long-term growth goals."

About Concord Asset Management:

Concord Asset Management is a registered investment advisory firm that was established as a custom solution to help accommodate the unique needs of its clients and advisors. To learn more about CAM, contact info@concordwealthpartners.com or talk to a CWP advisor directly.

About Concord Wealth Partners:

Concord Wealth Partners was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia. The family-operated financial advisory firm has six offices and represents small businesses and families in Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Northeast Tennessee, Minneapolis-Saint Paul, MN, and Greater Boston, MA, and manages over $800 million in assets as of November 2022.

Contact: Silvia Roa-Madan

Chief Marketing Officer

marketing@concordwealthpartners.com

203-769-7237 Ext. 107

Concord Wealth Partners, LLC ("CWP") and Concord Asset Management, LLC ("CAM") are registered investment advisors with the Securities and Exchange Commission. CAM is affiliated, and shares advisory personnel, with Concord Wealth Partners. CAM offers advisory services, including customized sub-advisory solutions, to other registered investment advisors and/or institutional managers, including its affiliate, Concord Wealth Partners, LLC. CAM's investment advisory services are only offered to current or prospective clients where CAM and its investment adviser representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure.

