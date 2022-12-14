Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Five to the Board of Nursing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Diana Forst, Judy Frum, Jenee Peters, and Jennifer Wages and the reappointment of Jody Rain to the Board of Nursing.

Diana Forst

Forst is a Registered Nurse at Cleveland Clinic. She was previously appointed to the Nineteenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission and previously served on the Board of Nursing. Forst earned her associate degree in nursing from Marymount University and her bachelor’s degree in biology from Trinity College.

Judy Frum

Frum is the Chief Executive Officer of Broward Health Imperial Point. She serves on the Board of Directors of the Pompano Beach Chamber of Commerce and is an Advisory Board Member for Sheridan Technical School. Frum earned her associate degree in respiratory therapy from West Virginia Northern Community College, her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Florida Atlantic University, and her master’s degree in business administration from Florida International University.

Jenee Peters

Peters is the Managing Director at Naples Wealth Planning and the Founder of Tampa Bay Body Sculpting. Previously, she was a Partner with Platinum Wealth Partners and was the Executive Director of Investments for Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Peters earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Baldwin-Wallace University.

Jennifer Wages

Wages is the Health Information Management Director of Encompass Health of Panama City. She is a current member of the American Society for Health Care Risk Management. Wages received her Practical Nursing Certification from Haney Vocational School and earned her bachelor’s degree in healthcare administration from Southern New Hampshire University.

Jody Rain

Rain is the Registered Nurse Supervisor at Manatee Memorial Hospital and the Clinical Solutions Director of PointClickCare. She is the former President of the Manasota Chapter of Emergency Nurses Association. Rain earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the State College of Florida and her master’s degree in healthcare administration from Western Governors University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

