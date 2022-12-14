Submit Release
embecta to Participate at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (embecta) (Nasdaq: EMBC) today announced that management will present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 9:45 a.m. PT / 12:45 p.m. ET.

Audio webcasts of the presentations will be accessible under the “News & Events” section of the Company's investor relations website at investors.embecta.com.

About embecta 
embecta, formerly part of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), is one of the largest pure-play diabetes care companies in the world, leveraging its nearly 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of more than 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com.

