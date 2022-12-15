Duerr elected Chair of Local Government Committee 

OLYMPIA—The new chair of the House Local Government Committee is architect and former city council member Rep. Davina Duerr (D-Bothell).

“Safe sidewalks and streets, clean water when you turn the tap, firefighters and police—all those vital services come from local government,” Duerr said. “With smarter planning and creativity, I believe we can create livable, walkable communities for families throughout the great state of Washington.”

House Democrats announced new committee assignments after retaining their House majority following the 2022 general election. In previous sessions, Duerr was vice chair of the Local Government Committee and vice chair of the Environment & Energy Committee.

Duerr has strong roots in this field in addition to her six-plus years on the Bothell City Council, including time as deputy mayor. She chaired the Bothell Landmark Preservation Board, co-founded and co-chaired the Northshore School Foundation’s M.I.L.K. Money campaign to raise money for students experiencing homelessness, and fought to secure funding for I-405.

The Washington Conservation Voters named her The 2022 Legislator of the Year for her work as a champion for the environment.

For the 2023 and 2024 sessions of the Legislature, Duerr will also serve on the Environment & Energy Committee and the Transportation Committee.

“I encourage local leaders from every corner of the state to reach out and participate this session,” Duerr said. “Even if you can’t make the trip to Olympia, we have new remote testimony options that give people around the state the ability to watch every committee meeting and floor vote, testify to committees, or share their ideas in other ways. Your voice, and your community, matters to me—and I look forward to working with you!”