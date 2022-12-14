The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has announced Erin Chancellor as interim executive director effective Dec. 15, 2022. Chancellor will serve as a replacement for Toby Baker, who has recently joined the Governor’s Office as a deputy chief of staff.
You just read:
TCEQ Announces Erin Chancellor as Interim Executive Director
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.