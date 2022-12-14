Maryland State Board of Education and Accountability and Implementation Board (AIB) Will Hold Their First Joint Meeting

December 14, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sylvia Lawson, 410-767-0463

sylvia.lawson@maryland.gov

Maryland State Board of Education and

Accountability and Implementation Board (AIB)

Will Hold Their First Joint Meeting

Meeting Agenda Includes Review of the Blueprint’s First Four Pillars

BALTIMORE, MD (December 14, 2022) – The Maryland State Board of Education and AIB will hold their first joint meeting on Friday, December 16, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m. The livestreamed meeting will be held in the Maritime Conference Center’s North Academic Building 3, Lower-Level Classroom 2 at 692 Maritime Boulevard in Linthicum Heights. The full agenda and livestream are available at:

Maryland State Department of Education website https://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2022/2022-12-16.aspx

AIB website

https://aib.maryland.gov/Pages/meetingcalendar.aspx

The AIB and State Board continue to collaborate in the implementation of the landmark Blueprint for Maryland’s Future legislation that transforms the State’s education system to provide a world-class education for all children in Maryland. The Blueprint provides unprecedented State investment in new programs and innovative approaches organized in five pillars: Early Childhood Education; High-Quality and Diverse Teachers and Leaders; College and Career Readiness; More Resources to Ensure that All Students are Successful; and Governance and Accountability. The meeting will feature a review of the first four pillars, along with a discussion centered on aligning visions and defining success.

For more information about the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future and the work that will enrich student experiences, accelerate student outcomes, and improve the quality of education, please visit: https://blueprint.marylandpublicschools.org

The hybrid meeting is scheduled to end at 1 p.m., following a wrap-up and discussion of next steps. The meeting is open to the public on a first come, first-served basis as seating allows.

###

Press Release_MSBEandAIB_12.16.22