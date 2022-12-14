EASTERN SHORE MAYOR WRITES NEW BOOK SHOWING HOW “AMERICA’S COOLEST SMALL TOWN” EARNED ITS LAURELS

The restored Victorian ambience, small town hospitality, and thriving shops and restaurants of Berlin, Maryland, have helped turn this Eastern Shore community into a tourist destination. Gee Williams served as mayor of Berlin, Maryland from 2008-2020

In a new book, former Berlin, MD mayor Gee Williams sets out his prescription for revitalizing small-town America.

It’s a great time to take a new look at your town. Ironically, much of its potential may be hidden in plain sight ....” — Gee Williams

"Turn Your Town Around: How to Make It a Great Destination Community" maintains that building on any town’s distinctive history and hospitality, along with nurturing local entrepreneurs and artists, can lead to transformative results.

Williams’ case rests on a tangible example– the real-world success of Berlin, where he served as mayor for 12 years (2008-2020).

A town of 5,000 located between its larger neighbors of Salisbury and Ocean City on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Berlin traces its own history to a Colonial-era plantation and related hostelry known as the Burley Inn. But its current reputation as a fun destination for day trippers was burnished in just the last 20-30 years, earning wide notice in 2014 when Budget Travel magazine named Berlin “America’s Coolest Small Town.”

That turned out to be only one of 30-some awards and recognitions Berlin has won in recent years. In roughly the same time period, the number of independent, locally owned businesses located in Berlin’s walkable downtown doubled to 70. Utility lines on Main Street were buried, and exteriors of many historic buildings were refurbished to reflect their Victorian era roots.

Williams says his book is aimed at small town residents and community leaders who find themselves saying:

“Nothing ever really changes in our town.”

“Our town survives, but never thrives.”

“Somehow our town’s beauty and appeal has faded with time.”

“When I shop, I would prefer to have a variety of choices in our downtown.”

“Would anyone recommend our town to newcomers or visitors?”

“Why do we keep doing the same old things, but expect different results?”

Among the answers he recommends are building on whatever cultural and historical assets you have; creating special events to draw visitors throughout the year; focusing on Main Street and hiring a full time coordinator to lead the revitalization; applying for state grants; and taking advantage of regional associations and social media tools to market relentlessly.

Over and above that, two recurring themes are the need for town businesses to practice collaboration, not competition, with each other, and the need of everyone to apply the personal touch by treating visitors as valued guests rather than customers. The key to long term success, he says, is inspiring return visits throughout the year.

He argues that the small size and slower pace of towns, compared to larger cities, are in fact a strength that many people are yearning for in their hectic day-to-day lives.

The book is profusely illustrated with photographs of Berlin residents, businesses, and historical figures.

Williams is confident Berlin’s methods can work elsewhere.

“It’s a great time to take a new look at your town,” he writes. “Ironically, much of its potential may be hidden in plain sight, and a new point of view can lead to a rediscovery of assets that may have been long forgotten or simply taken for granted.”

In Berlin, Turn Your Town Around is being featured for sale at The Greyhound - An Indie Bookstore, one of the successful local businesses Williams profiles.

About the Author

Gee Williams is available for professional speaking services and workshops that help towns, regardless of size, to overcome stagnation and chart a proven course towards becoming thriving destination communities. Contact him at turnyourtownaround.net.

A Berlin native and resident, Williams comes from a family that has been active in local civic and political life since the 1940s. After graduating from the University of Maryland – College Park, he served as a newspaper editor and publisher for thirty years, managing weekly publications along the East Coast from Delaware to South Carolina.

Beginning in 2000, Gee worked in public relations, marketing and nature tourism for the Maryland Department of Resources and the Maryland State Highway Administration. He also served as marketing and development director for the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore until his retirement in 2018. He served as Mayor of Berlin from 2008 – 2020.

About the Publisher

Secant Publishing is a small, independent press located in Salisbury, MD, the crossroads of Delmarva. Secant specializes in the publication of fiction and nonfiction with a strong connection to the Eastern Shore, by virtue of subject matter, authorship, or both.

Reviews for Turn Your Town Around

“As with everything he tackles, Gee is thorough, thoughtful, detailed, honest and passionate about this book which is evident as you read Turn Your Town Around. I have watched the transformation of his town, Berlin, through the years. Read this book to get concrete workable ideas and turn your town around too.

--- JAMES “Bud” CHURCH, Maryland Worcester County Commissioner

“Every one of us who has a lovable but worn hometown needs a reliable guide to breathing life back into that place. Turn Your Town Around is an indispensable roadmap for residents, community leaders, councilmembers, and mayors who want to take their community from where it is today, to where they believe it could be. Few authors have the successes to draw from like Gee Williams, Mayor of America’s Coolest Small Town.”

--- MAYOR JAKE DAY, Salisbury, Maryland

“An interesting must-read guide in rediscovering your small town’s heritage and building on it and enhancing it for today’s life. The energy, talent, love and commitment exist in every community, it just has to be harnessed, directed and supported.”

--- RON YOUNG, former Mayor of Frederick, Maryland