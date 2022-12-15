Submit Release
DTG Recycle Enters Electronics Recycling with Acquisition of 1 Green Planet

Purchase adds ITAD and e-waste recycling to DTG Recycle’s growing suite of services

BOTHELL, WA, USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DTG Recycle today announced the acquisition of substantially all assets of 1 Green Planet, based in Renton, WA. 1 Green Planet provides its customers responsible electronics management services, including IT asset disposition, certified electronics recycling, and secure data and product destruction.

This acquisition by DTG Recycle builds on its strong history of construction, demolition, and commercial recycling and recent entry into organics recycling. “The acquisition of 1 Green Planet aligns with DTG and our mission to offer a comprehensive approach to recycling and waste services,” says DTG Recycle CEO Tom Vaughn. “By acquiring 1 Green Planet, DTG now offers another opportunity to further our customers’ sustainability goals. We are excited to continue giving exceptional service to 1 Green Planet’s customers and add more services to DTG’s repertoire”. DTG Recycle will leverage its existing network of facilities to make e-waste recycling services more accessible throughout Puget Sound and Washington state.

DTG Recycle is excited to welcome 1 Green Planet employees to the team, and proudly offers a full package of benefits to all employees, including competitive compensation; employer matching 401k; fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance; tuition reimbursement; DTG University continuing education; DTG’s in-house CDL driver training school; bonuses; a minimum of two weeks of vacation per year; PSST; PTO; sign on bonuses; and many other exciting benefits.

About DTG Recycle

DTG Recycle is the largest recycler of construction, demolition, industrial, and manufacturing waste in the Pacific Northwest. We strive for a zero-waste future by collecting, transporting, processing, and manufacturing waste into innovative end products from recovered materials. With a diversified collection and transportation fleet, we provide unique, convenient recycling methods and the industry’s best customer service. We are Customer Focused, Planet Obsessed. Learn more at https://www.dtgrecycle.com.

