DTG Recycle Enters Electronics Recycling with Acquisition of 1 Green Planet
Purchase adds ITAD and e-waste recycling to DTG Recycle’s growing suite of services
By acquiring 1 Green Planet, DTG now offers another opportunity to further our customers’ sustainability goals.”BOTHELL, WA, USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DTG Recycle today announced the acquisition of substantially all assets of 1 Green Planet, based in Renton, WA. 1 Green Planet provides its customers responsible electronics management services, including IT asset disposition, certified electronics recycling, and secure data and product destruction.
— Tom Vaughn
This acquisition by DTG Recycle builds on its strong history of construction, demolition, and commercial recycling and recent entry into organics recycling. “The acquisition of 1 Green Planet aligns with DTG and our mission to offer a comprehensive approach to recycling and waste services,” says DTG Recycle CEO Tom Vaughn. “By acquiring 1 Green Planet, DTG now offers another opportunity to further our customers’ sustainability goals. We are excited to continue giving exceptional service to 1 Green Planet’s customers and add more services to DTG’s repertoire”. DTG Recycle will leverage its existing network of facilities to make e-waste recycling services more accessible throughout Puget Sound and Washington state.
DTG Recycle is excited to welcome 1 Green Planet employees to the team, and proudly offers a full package of benefits to all employees, including competitive compensation; employer matching 401k; fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance; tuition reimbursement; DTG University continuing education; DTG’s in-house CDL driver training school; bonuses; a minimum of two weeks of vacation per year; PSST; PTO; sign on bonuses; and many other exciting benefits.
About DTG Recycle
DTG Recycle is the largest recycler of construction, demolition, industrial, and manufacturing waste in the Pacific Northwest. We strive for a zero-waste future by collecting, transporting, processing, and manufacturing waste into innovative end products from recovered materials. With a diversified collection and transportation fleet, we provide unique, convenient recycling methods and the industry’s best customer service. We are Customer Focused, Planet Obsessed. Learn more at https://www.dtgrecycle.com.
