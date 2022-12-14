ORA Laboratory Manual

Introduction

The Laboratory Manual is a reference manual for ORA laboratory personnel and supporting units. It provides personnel with information on internal policies and procedures to be used for testing consumer products, training laboratory staff, writing reports, safety, research, review of private laboratory reports, court testimony, and other laboratory activities. (Formerly: Laboratory Procedure Manual)

The ORA Laboratory Manual is approved by the Director of the Office of Regulatory Science, the Deputy, or a designee. Approval records are maintained on file.

Volume I - Manual of Quality Policies (ISO 17025 Requirements

Volume II - Management System Policies and Procedures

Volume II - Technical Policies and Procedures

Volume III - Laboratory Operations, Applications and Programs

Volume IV - Laboratory Training

Contact

For assistive needs regarding these documents please contact: ORALABManualEditorialBoard@fda.hhs.gov