- Docket Number:
- FDA-2020-D-1548
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
This guidance is intended to assist applicants of abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs), which were submitted under section 505(j) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) (21 U.S.C. 355(j)), in responding to complete response letters (CRLs) from FDA. As described in regulation, ANDA applicants are required to take action after receiving a CRL. The guidance revises the guidance of the same title issued in July 2022. This revision is being issued to incorporate the performance goals outlined in the Generic Drug User Fee Amendments Reauthorization Performance Goals and Program Enhancements Fiscal Years 2023-2027 (GDUFA III commitment letter). This guidance provides information and recommendations regarding potential courses of action for an ANDA applicant after issuance of a CRL, as well as the actions that FDA may take if the applicant fails to respond to that CRL.
