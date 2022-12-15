NetCentrics Wins “Best Company for Diversity” Award
Company Continues Push for Broader Talent Representation
We source talent based on attitudinal outlook as much as previous experience. We are open to unconventional backgrounds, finding that some of best performers don’t have conventional career paths”HERNDON, VA, USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second time this year national workplace sentiment site Comparably recognized NetCentrics for its leadership in diversity, announcing today that the company won a “Best Company for Diversity” award. The company placed in the top 100 nationally (#95) based on rankings by people of color. NetCentrics is a market leader in cybersecurity, enterprise IT, and telecommunications services for the DoD, DHS, Federal Civilian Agencies, and Intelligence Community. This follows a win in July when NetCentrics’ CEO, Kenny Cushing, won a Best CEO for Diversity award.
— Kenny Cushing, CEO
The national award is based on ongoing anonymous employee reviews from people of color who anonymously rated their companies on Comparably.com.
Employees were asked to score NetCentrics’ workplace on a number of factors, including: management, company culture, learning opportunities, career development, compensation, and benefits. Sentiment scores ranked the company against others of similar size companies in the United States.
“My goal continues to be to find the most qualified people for a particular role. We source talent based on attitudinal outlook as much as previous experience. We are also open to unconventional backgrounds, finding that some of best performers don’t have conventional career paths,” says Kenny. “As a result, we invest in our people and they build solutions that are more aligned with ever-changing security needs.”
He goes on: “We invite people of all backgrounds to review our open positions and apply.”
NetCentrics “Best CEO for Diversity” award is found here. The awards compare companies of similar sizes across industries. Additional weight was given to companies with more participation from their employee base, relative to their company size, for statistical significance.
Employee participation was not required. There were no incentives associated with participation.
NetCentrics was also recently awarded a Platinum Medallion HIRE VETS award from the Department of Labor. That award recognizes companies who offer “exemplary efforts in recruiting, employing, and retaining our nation’s veterans.”
