KREPS PR CONTINUES EXPANSION WITH ADDITION OF CHARLESTON OFFICE TO FURTHER ITS PRESENCE IN THE GROWING SOUTHEASTERN U.S.
New office to be spearheaded by industry veteran and Executive Vice President Laura Acker
With the booming economic growth being experienced across the Southeast, the timing was ripe to focus on establishing a new office to serve the firm’s regional entities and grow interrelated business.”CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National powerhouse Kreps PR & Marketing, a BrandStar Company, and one of the industry’s most trusted agencies, continues its expansion with the addition of an office in Charleston, S.C., to further meet the needs of its clients across the Southeastern United States.
The firm, which currently has a presence in Miami, Palm Beach, and New York, has hired Laura Acker as executive vice president to establish and grow the regional outpost. In her new role, Acker will be responsible for leading business development and serving Kreps PR’s new and existing clients throughout the Southeast, which include Atlanta-based RangeWater Real estate, one of the nation’s preeminent multifamily real estate companies with over $6.6 billion in total capitalization throughout the Sun Belt.
Kreps PR’s clients include Resia; Amerant Bank; American Landmark Apartments; Berkadia; Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) EWM Realty; Driftwood Capital; Housing Trust Group; Life Time Living; Luxury Portfolio international; MG Developer; Monument Capital Management; Neology Life Development, and numerous others.
With more than 30 years of industry experience, the firm offers public relations, marketing, event activation, and crisis management services to clients spanning multiple industries and geographies, while its in-house social media division, Kreps Social, oversees a wide range of businesses and brands throughout the U.S. and Latin America.
In 2021, Kreps PR merged with BrandStar, a fully and vertically integrated, award-winning production and marketing agency, affording clients expanded capabilities in production and branded entertainment, which no other PR agency can provide.
Further adding to the sheer size and scope of its reach, Kreps PR is a member of the Public Relations Global Network (PRGN), one of the world’s largest networks of independent public relations agencies, comprising approximately 1,000 public relations professionals in 55 locations across 33 countries.
“We are so pleased to be furthering our reach into the Southeast and capitalizing on the explosive growth along the Eastern Seaboard,” says Kreps PR CEO Israel Kreps. “Working with Laura for 15+ years, coupled with her years serving clients while based in Manhattan, truly afford us a unique differential advantage. She is singularly talented and we have no doubt will be immensely successful in building our Southeast presence.”
“The Kreps PR team comprises one of the most talented range of PR professionals in the industry,” says Mark Alfieri, founder and CEO of BrandStar. “Their ability to provide clients measurable, compelling results truly sets them apart.”
Acker is particularly recognized for her expertise working with some of the world’s most prestigious brands, including launching the first-ever Porsche Design Tower, Residences by Armani/Casa, and Ritz-Carlton-branded condominium towers, as well as managing public relations campaigns for De Beers Jewelers, Camper & Nicholsons International, leading hospitality design architect Denniston, and Informa Markets’ five U.S. boat shows.
“With the booming economic growth being experienced across the Southeast, the timing was ripe to focus on establishing a new office to better serve the firm’s regional entities and grow interrelated business,” says Laura Acker. “With a particular strength in all facets of real estate, hospitality, luxury lifestyle and financial services, Kreps PR is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the region’s dynamic business landscape and pandemic migration trends.”
For more information about Kreps PR & Marketing visit www.krepspr.com or call 305-663-9802.
About Kreps PR & Marketing
Kreps PR & Marketing, a BrandStar Company, has a presence in Miami, New York City, Palm Beach and Charleston. The agency, with more than 30 years of experience, is one of the industry’s most trusted. Rooted in a keen understanding of the media and their needs, the firm is comprised of a diverse team of former journalists, long-time publicists, and ex-in-house Fortune 500 communications directors. Specializing in all facets of residential and commercial real estate, hospitality, corporate and financial services public relations, and offering media relations, social media, event activation, and strategic digital services, Kreps PR is recognized for delivering measurable communications programs that build brand value and drive business leads. For additional information, visit www.KrepsPR.com.
