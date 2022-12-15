AI Writing Assistant ParagraphAI Reaches Top 100 Productivity App Store Chart Driven by Demand for ChatGPT
Trending free AI writing assistant app ParagraphAI powered by OpenAI's GPT-3 reaches the top 100 Productivity App Store chart driven by demand for ChatGPT.
We are thrilled to see ParagraphAI in the productivity app top 100 chart. It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team and a reflection of the immense potential of AI writing software.”CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world of productivity tools has been revolutionized with the release of ParagraphAI, an AI writing assistant app that has recently reached the top 100 chart of the Productivity category in Apple's App Store. This is a major achievement for the AI writing app, which was only released a few months ago and is an exciting development for those who are looking for a way to improve their writing with AI writing software. From only a few words or sentences ParagraphAI generates human-like text for emails, articles, essays, web copy and more (spoiler: this article was written with ParagraphAI).
— Shail Silver, Co-founder and CEO
ParagraphAI is powered by OpenAI’s (GPT-3) Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3, the latest developer release of its natural language processing (NLP) model. Co-founded in 2015 by Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk, among others, OpenAI has recently gained popularity due to its launch of ChatGPT; a NLP system that can generate human-like conversations. ChatGPT is a powerful tool that can be used to create interactive conversations between humans and machines trained on a large corpus of text to act as a knowledgeable AI writing assistant.
ParagraphAI was designed to make writing easier and more efficient by helping users create better content faster. It can instantly generate text, craft emails, correct errors, and provide feedback on any text. "We are thrilled to see ParagraphAI in the productivity app top 100 chart. It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team and a reflection of the immense potential of AI writing software.", said Shail Silver, the company's Co-founder and CEO.
ParagraphAI can help users write 99.99% plagiarism-free original SEO friendly articles with flawless grammar and expert accuracy. All you need to do is provide the topic and ParagraphAI will generate an outline. From there, take each desired outline point and instantly generate multiple well-structured paragraphs based on the information you provide. The AI-generated article can then be edited and improved by a human editor. This makes it easier and faster to produce high-quality content.
This article was written with ParagraphAI in two minutes and the author spent another ten minutes to edit the final release. To see a video of how ParagraphAI was used to write this article visit: https://paragraphai.com/top-100-productivity-app-article and watch the two minute video.
