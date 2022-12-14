Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Fed Eases Rate Increase by a Half-Point
Inflation Rate on Downward Trend
Inflation has decreased two months in row and the Fed is easing rate hikes. Retailers and consumers are happy about this trend.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Federal Reserve as expected raised its interest rate by only a half-point.
— Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International
“After four three-quarter point rate hikes have started slowing the inflation rate, the Fed today raised interest rates by a half a point,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL.
The Consumer Price Index, a key economic indicator, came in a 7.1 percent this week, lower than the 7.3 percent that economists had predicted.
“We have received economic news in the past couple of days,” Gould added. “Inflation has decreased two months in a row and the Fed is easing rate hikes. Retailers and consumers are happy about this trend. A lower inflation rate means consumers will have more money to spend.”
Gould said the Fed is trying to have a “soft landing” in its fight against inflation.
Gould’s company, NPI, works with domestic and international health, wellness, and beauty brands to expand their sales or launch products in the U.S.
Gould developed the “Evolution of Distribution“ platform, which brings together the professional services needed to launch new products or expand sales of existing sales.
“We coordinate all aspects of the expansion or product launch,” Gould added. “With international brands, we import, distribute and promote their products to retailers in the U.S.
“The ‘Evolution of Distribution’ system provides an effective and cost-effective method to introduce products to American consumers,” he said. “We offer sales, operational, and federal regulatory compliance services. With our sister company, InHealth Media, we develop a multi-prong marketing campaign that includes public relations efforts and national TV tagging promotions.”
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products in Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
Robert Grant
InHealth Media
+1 561-544-0719
email us here