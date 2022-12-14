AMERIGUARD SECURITY SERVICES, INC. (California) and AMERIGUARD SECURITY SERVICES, INC. (Nevada) Announce Merger

AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. merges creating a platform for organic growth and growth by acquisitions

FRESNO, CA, USA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. f/k/a Health Revenue Assurance Holding, Inc. a Nevada corporation (“we”, “AGSS” or the “Company”), entered into a Definitive Share Exchange Agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) with AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc., a California corporation, (“AmeriGuard”) and Lawrence Garcia (“Garcia”) the majority shareholder of AmeriGuard (the “Majority Shareholder”) and the minority shareholders of AmeriGuard (“Minority Shareholders”).

Under the Merger Agreement, One Hundred Percent (100%) of the ownership interest of AmeriGuard was exchanged for an aggregate of 90,000,000 shares of common stock of AGSS issued to the Majority Shareholders and the Minority Shareholders, in accordance with the Share Exchange Agreement (the “Merger”). The former stockholders of AmeriGuard acquired a majority of the issued and outstanding common stock of AGSS as a result of the share exchange transaction. The transaction has been accounted for as a recapitalization of the Company, whereby AmeriGuard is the accounting acquirer.

AmeriGuard became a wholly owned subsidiary of AGSS, and AGSS its only shareholder and will continue in its existence with one owner. AmeriGuard principally provides guard services to governmental, quasi-governmental and commercial property management. Guard services include, providing armed and unarmed uniformed security personnel for access control, mobile patrols, traffic control, security console/system operators, fire safety directors, communication, reception, concierge, and front desk/doorman operations.

The combined company will operate under the AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. (AGSS) and will be led by Lawrence Garcia its CEO and President. Lawrence is a veteran of the United States Navy. He has led the company from a small local guard company to a national company currently managing Federal Government armed guard contracts nationwide. Mr. Garcia has twice been named, “Businessman of the Year” in the State of California.

The headquarters for the combined company will be in 8400 West Sunset Road Suite 300 – 221 Las Vegas, NV 89113.

The CEO Lawrence Garcia said, “We are pleased to take this important strategic step which allow us to establish a platform for both organic growth and growth by acquisition. Additionally, we hope to broaden our security and services capabilities in our current industry as well as adjacent business segments.

AMERIGUARD SECURITY SERVICES, INC. (Nevada)

AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. f/k/a Health Revenue Assurance Holding, Inc, is a Nevada corporation now AGSS.

AMERIGUARD SECURITY SERVICES, INC. (California)

AmeriGuard principally provides guard services to governmental, quasi-governmental and commercial property management.

