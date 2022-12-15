Ad hoc Research Awarded under $900 Million US Air Force Architecture & Integration Directorate ID/IQ Contract

Submit Release
Ad hoc Research is pleased to announce that it is one of the awardees of the Architecture and Integration Directorate Multiple Award (AFLCMC/XA) (MAC IDIQ).

HAVRE DE GRACE, MARYLAND, US, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This ID/IQ Prime contract awarded has a ceiling of $900 Million over 10 years of performance. AFLCMC/XA mission is to work with the requirements community and S&T industry to analyze gaps, requirements, missions, threats, and technologies and to develop systems or solutions to address warfighter needs while launching high-confidence programs.

As an awardee on this contract, Ad hoc Research can compete for task orders in all categories of the ID/IQ contract. Through this contract vehicle, Ad hoc Research can develop innovative approaches that bring multi-domain systems capabilities, characterization of new technologies and systems through studies, recurrent demonstration, and rapid development to enable rapid prototyping, testing, and capability transition to yield cost-effective warfighting capability.

“To address rapid technology development and innovate through a system of systems experimentations, we’ve designed DarkStax to accelerate the development and integration of digital twin based synthetic environments more effectively and efficiently, to provide Modular Open Systems Architectures (MOSA), and to create adaptive capabilities at the speed of relevance. Our experience and DarkStax platform offer strong capabilities to support this AFLCMC’s mission. We are thankful and excited to support this program for the warfighters,” says Pritesh Patel, CEO at Ad hoc Research.
Ad hoc Research (AHR) offers a range of digital transformation services, from strategy to managed services to the public and private sectors. We practice Digital Engineering in which capability modernization is conceived and delivered. We combine model-based techniques, digital practices, agile processes, cloud/on-premises computing infrastructure, and edge computing devices that provide high pay-off solutions to the warfighter at the speed of relevance.

AHR’s DarkStax platform provides flexible and easily extensible features to create Digital Twins of military or enterprise systems. It supports the integration of specification-based, operational data-derived, and virtualization-based models into a scalable system-of-systems representative environment in cloud/on-premises computational infrastructure.

