"Don’t give up before you find your purpose", says bestselling author Sue Bellion

Despite her success with various side hustles, Sue didn’t find her true calling until she transformed her health and was inspired to help others do the same.

You can still build a business, have a purpose and work toward that purpose no matter what age you are.” — Sue Bellion

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sue Bellion didn’t expect to be a wellness and transformational coach. On her way to pursuing her purpose, she decided that first she needed to improve her health. “I found a plan that I was super successful with and there was an opportunity to be a coach for that program, and I just got really excited about being able to share that with other people, to help them do the same thing that I have done, and to join me on the journey,” she explains. She’d had success with previous entrepreneurial ventures, but none of them had really resonated with her personally. When her husband passed away four years ago, her drive to find purpose and meaning in her life only intensified.“It was important to find something that really was worthwhile, because I knew that any journey, whether a health, wellness, or business journey, takes a lot of dedication and a lot of focus and I wanted to do that,” she says. Having started her coaching venture at 64 years old, Sue is an inspiration to anyone who has doubts about whether they have what it takes to start a business. “I wanted to show people—and women, especially—that age doesn’t matter. You can still build a business, have a purpose, and work toward that purpose. If you haven’t found something that you can believe in yet, keep on looking and don’t give up,” Sue advises.Just as important, she adds, “look for a community of people that will support you regardless of your age, your gender, whatever, because it shouldn’t matter. The biggest thing is to not give up. Keep on doing it and don’t get discouraged. Anything worthwhile usually doesn’t come easy.”You can connect with Sue at her website SueBellion.com and find more of her story and her advice in the new book Inspiring Women Who Boss Up , a collection of interviews with female entrepreneurs that is packed with compelling stories, practical advice, and role models for any woman looking to boss up in her career or life.About the Women Who Boss Up Book SeriesWhether you’ve been bossing up for a while or you’re looking for support on your boss-up journey, the Women Who Boss Up book series is your chance to take inspiration and advice from women just like you. These women come from all backgrounds, all walks of life, and all disciplines—STEM, healthcare, finance, coaching, nonprofits, and much more. You’ll read about women who left Corporate America to pursue their dreams of business ownership, women who faced seemingly insurmountable challenges but learned how to move forward, women who followed their intuition to create lives of fulfillment and financial success, and much more. Learn more at bossupbestseller.com.

Sue Bellion